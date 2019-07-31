Jefferson County sheriff proposes addition of K-9 officer, move to leasing vehicles

Jefferson County Sheriff's office could have a dog on board next year if county sheriff Steve Anderson gets his way.
Anderson proposed the addition of a K-9 officer and also brought up the idea of leasing fleet vehicles through Bancorp in his July 22 budget workshop. He said the sheriff's office had two K-9 officers before, but they had retired.
Commissioners seemed favorable to the K-9 idea, whereas both Commissioners Scott Hancock and Roger Clark said they thought it would be better to continue buying vehicles outright, rather than leasing-to-own.
Anderson said he hopes to train a senior officer to be a K-9 officer, and would like to hire an additional entry-level officer to take over that senior officer’s duties. Anderson said the K-9 officer, unlike other officers, could not be assigned to one shift. The new officer would be paid $40,120, he said. Additional costs would be incurred by the K-9, including more than $10,000 to buy and train the dog and equip a car for a K-9 officer. However, Anderson said the investment would be worth it.
“This is just a tool that’s out there that I think we need to take advantage of,” he said.
Anderson said a K-9 would help officers with narcotics cases, search and rescue and tracking and help keep officers safe. He said in the case of drugs, the dog would be useful for those driving on Highway 20 and Interstate 15.
“These are major tourist roadways,” he said. “Besides that they’re also major drug courier routes that go from Montana clear down to Salt Lake, clear over to California. We have this coming through our community on a daily basis and our deputies are seeing this.”
Members of the public Jay Hill and Bill Smith also spoke in favor of the sheriff’s office getting a K-9, according to the draft minutes. Hill said it reduces the liability for the county, since a dog can keep officers safe. Smith said he would be willing for his tax money to go toward a K-9 and asked “why don’t we ask for two right here, right now?”
Anderson said he did not want to get two yet because he wanted to try one out first and be able to show commissioners whether it had been a worthwhile expense.
“It would be nice to have five (K-9s), but where do we responsibly stop?” he asked.
Commissioners were less receptive to Anderson’s request to lease fleet vehicles from Bancorp. Anderson said he knew Hancock was against it and that he understood the commissioner’s concerns. He said, however, it would be much less expensive than buying new vehicles every year. This year, he said, he needs to replace three detective vehicles and two patrol vehicles.
“I don’t think fiscally we can keep up with the replacement of all the vehicles,” he said.
Anderson said a concern with leasing would include not being able to pay for the lease every year — which he said he did not think would be an issue. He said leasing would mean newer cars for those in the sheriff’s office and thus fewer maintenance costs. He said other law enforcement officers he spoke with said leasing had been a wonderful decision for them. He said after four years the county could purchase the cars.
Hancock said he still was not on board.
“The downfall is, pretty quick you don’t own anything,” he said.
Clark said the deal sounded like it would be good for the first four years, but said after that period ended Bancorp could ask for more money.
“There’s some uncertainties there,” Clark said.
Hancock recommended Anderson budget for six new vehicles rather than the leasing option.