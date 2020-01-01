Jefferson County commissioners have voted to retain county vessel funds from 2019 to go toward equipment and the installation of electricity in the boat storage shed.
In 2019, the county’s beginning vessel fund balance was $51,400. The county gained $102,800 in revenue and spent $70,600 through the year. Jefferson County thus had $83,600 that went unspent in 2019. Jefferson County Clerk Colleen Poole said the amount left over from 2018 was significantly less.
“This was kind of high,” she said of the more than $80,000 leftover funds.
Each year, if the county does not spend the entire vessel fund, which is primarily made of boat registration revenue, it must remit the funds to be deposited into the state vessel account, per state code.
However, commissioners have the ability to request to retain funds for a specific purpose, which then must be spent within three years.
According to the commissioners’ retention request, the $83,600 will be used by the county sheriff’s office to purchase dry rescue suits and wet suits for marine deputies, replace personal flotation devices and throw bags for all patrol deputies, replace outdated dive tanks and upgrade to “a larger dive trailer capable of handling the dive rescue equipment.” If the request is granted, the county must use the funds by November 2022.
Clark County also addressed the county’s vessel fund earlier this month, and had a deficit within the fund. The county had $1,800 in boat registration revenue and had $5,943 in plowing costs. The county road and bridge department will be reimbursed by the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation for the costs exceeding revenue.