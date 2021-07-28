Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson was approved to trade-in two Beretas and five shotguns for credit during the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting on July 18.
"We have all our new firearms," said Anderson. "About 75% of our guys are carrying them."
Anderson stated the department received the new firearms sometime in May; they are all sidearms. The commissioners had approved of purchasing the firearms at the beginning of the year. It was a long process not only getting them ordered but receiving them as well.
According to Anderson, they saved around $7,000 with the trade-in of the guns.
Anderson stated the handguns are from three or four cycles ago. The shotguns don't have numbers but have been sitting in the armory as well. Anderson mentioned it was approximately 38 guns that were traded in.