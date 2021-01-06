The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after responding to a call Dec. 27 and finding 56-year-old Donald Ellingford deceased in a camp trailer.
At approximately 7:08 p.m., deputies responded to a call at 13 N. 3100 E. where they found Ellingford with a fatal gunshot wound.
According to a release from the office, further investigation revealed that an unknown person had fired a bullet from outside the trailer, which then entered the trailer through the wall, striking and killing Ellingford. Detectives believe this occurred between 7 p.m. Dec. 26 and 7:08 p.m. Dec. 27.
Jefferson and ISP Detectives are currently investigating all leads. Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. An autopsy for Ellingford was scheduled for Dec. 30.
Those that may have any information in reference to this incident should please call Detective Johnson at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (208-745-9210).