The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners heard the monthly updates from departments around the county at the June 27 commissioner’s meeting.
The Information Technology department is in the process of updating computers in the county buildings, taking out the old ones and putting in new ones. According to Garn Herrick, the department has stayed busy helping the Planning and Zoning and Building office with rearrangements as they move toward a paperless records model.
Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson reported Jail numbers are once again in the triple digits, with over 100 detainees. According to Anderson, there have been a few fatalities and suicides reported in the last month.
“The guys are hopping,” Anderson said, “trying to keep up with all the growth. They’re just going from call to call. Fuel prices aren’t helping us there.”
He also reported deputies have been instructed to run stationary patrols to help save on the cost of fuel.
All hands will be on deck at the the Jefferson County Lake Fourth of July Celebration on July 2 at the lake.
County Treasurer Kristine Lund reported that Tuesday, June 21 was the last due date for the second half of 2021 taxes. She reported payments came in much smoother than they typically do for the first due date, however there is still nearly $1 million that has not been paid in to the county yet. According to Lund, this is typical as some people set up different tax payment methods and some may take longer than others.
“It went very smoothly with very little problems,” Lund said.
Lund also reminded all department heads that they should be submitting turnovers daily to the Clerk’s office to minimize in-house confusion.
“There should be a turnover each day, for that one day,” Lund said. “We’re a very big wheel with many gears and many spokes.”
In an effort to ensure things run smoothly in the Clerk’s office, which trickles down into her office, all future turnovers should be done daily, with only one day included in each turnover. She invited all staff members with questions about this to reach out to her for more information.
Jessica Roach, County Assessor, reported June 27 was the last day for appeals on evaluations.
“So far it’s been pretty smooth,” Roach said, “based on the increase in value.”
She also reported she believes her department will once again be fully staffed by July.
Travis Thompson with the Maintenance department reported they will be retrieving their lawnmower from the shop in Rexburg in order to trim the lawn. He thanked everybody present for helping them keep the building clean.
Compliance Director Kevin Hathaway reported he has kept busy for last few days. He stated after the weather warmed up, he received around 15 calls regarding water on the road.
“Seems like we’re picking up on other complaints regarding other compliance issues,” Hathaway said. “We’re success on cleaning some of these up.”
Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton reported his department is busy.
“I did meet with the Mayor of Ririe, and we are working on those three areas of impact agreements for Lewisville, Menan and Rire,” Ollerton said. “One thing that’s in common with all of them is they all want to expand their areas. We just need to have a talk about what that’s going to look like.”
Ollerton reported he would like to spend time discussing County codes and interpretations, which can be done at a later time. His department has slowed on permits, and are in the meantime, looking into digitizing their systems.
Colleen Poole, County Clerk, provided each of the department heads with a copy of their budgets. She asked each of them to go through the budgets and make sure everything is entered accurately. She asked that any discrepancies be reported to her as soon as possible.
Rebecca Squires, the County’s Human Resources Manager provided the staff with copies of a wage study between Idaho, Montana and Utah. She ensured them all the page was searchable and if they were interested, could search online to see how their wages compare to other counties in the those states.
“I wanted to thank everyone who supported the Barbeque last Monday,” Squires said, referring to the barbeque the county hosted for its employees to celebrate Juneteenth. “Great feedback from employees, some personally expressed they appreciated it.”
Squires, who is also the Emergency Management Coordinator for the county, also reported there was a class last week held on Wednesday and Thursday.
“I want to thank the SROs from our district and from our county that participated,” Squires said.
This class was a large multi-agency program from the county and school district on crisis management for school based incidents. She reported it was well attended and hopes they will no be more prepared to deal with school based emergencies.
She also reported she was able to work with the Sheriff’s Office regarding the the bridge situation in Roberts, which caused a closure. With the Sheriff’s help she stated she was able to notify a majority of the public on the situation, as well as Idaho National Laboratories.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor had nothing to report from his office. He stated they are keeping up on the case load as cases come in, but had nothing exciting to report.
Mitch Whitmill with Noxious Weeds and Mike Carter with Road and Bridge were not present as they were out performing necessary duties.
Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames reported the Lake is busy preparing for the Independence Day Celebration out at Jefferson County Lake.
“I appreciate everyone who is helping,” Eames said. “The fireworks people are on board; They will come out and set up that morning.”
She also stated the lake has stayed busy since the weather warmed up. It hadn’t been very busy until it got hot, she reported.
According to County Commissioner Roger Clak, High Country Resource Conservation and Development will be having their annual sponsor’s meeting on July 14th. He stated they have some projects throughout Jefferson County and recommended those interested in those projects attend that meeting.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock notified the department heads of an employment retention situation out at the 5C Detention Center. He stated 5C is reconfiguring their budget to raise employee wages to make those wages comparable to law enforcement. County budget numbers will remain the same, he said.
“They will be pretty substantial raises to keep up with the cost of living,” Hancock said.