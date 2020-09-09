The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office made a statement Sept. 2 for residents to be weary of potential scammers.
Sheriff Steve Anderson stated their office received several calls from people stating they had been contacted by a phone number that appeared to the be the Sheriff’s office.
Residents said the callers claimed to be from the Sheriff’s office and stated that they had a warrant out for the resident’s arrest unless they paid money the callers demanded.
“Unfortunately there’s no way to track these calls,” Anderson said. “They use a program where they can call from one number and it looks like another and we’ve tried to trace it before but it’s not possible.”
Anderson stated that the Sheriff’s Office would never call about a warrant or demand money over the phone.
A post by the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook stated that if you are a recipient of this type of phone call, do not give out any information and hang up the phone.