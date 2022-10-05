The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved and signed an Adult Detention Agreement Between Jefferson and Teton Counties on September 19.
County Sheriff Steve Anderson approached the board at the September 19 meeting to inform them of a request from Teton County’s Sheriff Clint Lemieux to house their inmates at the Jefferson County Jail.
“There’s not very many a month,” Anderson stated. “I told them we’d have no issues with it.”
Currently, inmates from Teton County are being held in Madison County, and Anderson stated the other Sheriff wanted to move them to Jefferson.
The contract, he stated, was fairly standard and stated Teton County would pay their inmate medical bills and other costs inmates incur. They will also pay $45 a day to Jefferson County.
Anderson encouraged the commissioners to approve and sign the contract quickly in order to allow the inmates to be moved in as soon as possible.
“I don’t think there’s more than a few a month,” he said.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated the commissioners would have no problem with the arrangement.
“As long as you’re willing to take a discounted rate to help out the Sheriff of Teton County,” he said.
At the same meeting, the County Commissioners also signed the cooperative agreement between The University of Idaho and Jefferson County.
This agreement was presented to them by Lorie Dye, the University of Idaho Extension Educator for the County. The agreement is yearly and required, Hancock said.
“This is so we can still work here,” Dye told the commissioners as it was signed. “I feel fortunate and grateful to be here, to be part of the county.”
According to Hancock, every county signs this agreement annually.
In other Business, Public Works Administrator Rob Cromwell approached the commissioners to inquire after an agreement with iWorQ, a software company previously disused by the Planning and Zoning department due to the company’s failure to comply with the county’s current terms and conditions.
This past summer, as reported in the August 10 edition of The Jefferson Star, Jefferson County’s Planning and Zoning and Building Department chose to end their agreement with the software company due to their refusal to indemnify the county during the contracting phase.
Since then, Planning and Zoning has signed with CivicPlus, a separate company familiar with government office workflows.
While Planning and Zoning has moved on to separate software, Jefferson County’s Public Works department has remained with iWorQ.
“When we were in discussions earlier,” Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor said, “Milton indicated the two software were independent of each other.”
This meant to Taylor that whether or not P&Z kept the software, their decision would not affect the software agreement the company had with the Road and Bridge Department.
According to Cromwell, iWorQ has agreed to maintain current pricing for the two services his department uses — permits and asset management.
He stated he was hoping to come to an agreement with P&Z, where they would take responsibility of the permitting in order to lessen the agreement cost with the software.
Ollerton, who was present at the meeting, stated the arrangement was possible with their new software and P&Z would be willing to aid the Road and Bridge department in this way.
With this cost out of the way, Cromwell stated his software cost will be reduced to approximately $6,000 instead of $10,000. Renewing the iWorQ contract for this lesser cost would allow the department to keep an asset management system for a year while he researches other software.
“I don’t feel like one month is enough time to get a new program,” Cromwell stated.
Taylor stated that as the contract with iWorQ was pre-existing to the drafting of the county’s terms and conditions, it should be accepted. However, Hancock also stated that since previous discussions with iWorQ, the company seems a lot more willing to work with the county’s terms.
