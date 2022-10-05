The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved and signed an Adult Detention Agreement Between Jefferson and Teton Counties on September 19.

County Sheriff Steve Anderson approached the board at the September 19 meeting to inform them of a request from Teton County’s Sheriff Clint Lemieux to house their inmates at the Jefferson County Jail.

