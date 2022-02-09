The Jefferson County Commissioners held their monthly staff meeting Jan. 24 for the department heads to discuss the latest updates for county operations.
Lori Dye from the 4-H and County Extension office stated that many of the ag schools are going full steam ahead with their schools and that 4-H continues to go year-round. Dye also mentioned that there are several outdoor activities going on such as cross country skiing.
Dye stated that the judging teams are busy gearing up for judging contests and that shooting sports have started as well. She concluded her update by stating that the after school programs were going well and that she was proud of the teaching teams at Roberts and Harwood schools.
Sheriff Steve Anderson said he had nothing to report besides the fact that they stay busy and that they are currently COVID-free in the jail, which is “a big plus.”
Jessica Roach with the Assessors office stated they were currently “all over” the courthouse as the Department of Motor Vehicles was being moved to the old Commissioners’ room.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway said Jan. had been slower than previous months but that they were still keeping busy with other projects. Planning and Zoning has several meetings coming up including a work meeting with Jefferson School District, the City of Menan on the Area of Impact agreement, and a regular meeting for the adoption of the Zoning Ordinance.
Tammy Adkins from the Probation office had no updates.
Mitch Whitmill, Superintendent for the Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species department said that currently, things aren’t exciting for them as far as vegetation growth but that between taking care of snow and broken down vehicles, they stay busy everyday. Whitmill said they’ve had issues getting their vehicles repaired between parts shortages and the difficulty of repairing newer vehicles.
“My mechanics are fair at basic stuff but these newer vehicles are difficult to make repairs to and keep them up and keep them running,” Whitmill told the Commissioners. “If anyone has any great solutions, let us know. We only have five trucks but seems like a full time job now to keep things serviced and running. We’re doing alright for now though.”
Treasurer Kristine Lund stated they were working on collections for mobile homes to have them not be delinquent. She also stated that Sheree Peterson would be retiring from the Treasurer’s office, just shy of 20 years, on Jan. 28
“We miss her terribly,” Lund said. “I was excited for her but we feel it. We will definitely miss her.”
Rebecca Squires, Emergency Management Coordinator, said that on the Human Resources aspect of things, they were carrying on and working on policy updates that would be “revealed later on.”
From Emergency Management, Squires gave an updated COVID-19 report, stating the county’s current case rate as of Jan. 24 was 90 cases per 10,000.
“It’s not the highest we’ve had but last couple weeks, we’ve seen the highest rate of cases that we’ve ever had,” Squires said. “County-wide, we’ve had over 5,000 cases, which accounts for 17.4% of the county that has been a reported cases.”
Squires said she believes the actual number is higher than the reported number from untested individuals. In Jefferson County, there were nine hospitalized residents and overall, Jefferson has had 55 residents pass as a result of COVID. She continued stating that even though cases are high, the healthcare infrastructure is doing well.
“I believe we can attribute that to a highly contagious variant but one that’s not as threatening,” Squires said. “Do the usual – wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick, keep your employees home if they’re sick.”
Commissioner Shayne Young told Squires he had recently attended an Eastern Idaho Public Health board meeting and would share those notes with her at a later date when he returned to in-person meetings.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor stated that business is running smoothly as far as the office’s criminal case load. He said they were also working through a small stack of legal issues that have been presented from various departments.
Taylor said he was also working on putting together a new multidisciplinary team with Jefferson School Dist. #251 that in the future would work on assessing at-risk students who are at risk of abuse and neglect, as well as completing threat assessments for “potential youth that are on the path to violence.”
“That’s going and getting organized and it’s gonna be a good thing for our community,” Taylor said.
Clerk Colleen Poole said that on that note, they were still not allowed to schedule any trials yet. The biggest thing she’s working on at the moment was the upcoming school bond election that will be held March 8.
Young gave an update on a Fair Board meeting he recently attended, stating that he applauds those people that give their time and services to the fair and the dedication that goes into it. Young said they were moving forward with putting a building at the Mud Lake fairgrounds this year and he’s excited for the county’s participation in that project.
Young also acts as the county representative with EIPH and said Squires covered the COVID update well but did mention that many hospital workers were falling ill as well, which is impacting operations.
“But they seem to be managing right now,” Young said.
Commissioner Roger Clark had no updates but said he appreciates all the work the department heads do for the county.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said he’s spoke with Superintendent Chad Martin at length regarding the school bond and what the cost is to citizens.
Hancock said the district is moving forward with having an architect begin designs in hope the bond passes in order to begin work in the fall of this year.
“Ultimately, as the superintendent and I both came to the realization, it’d be nice if we could build a wall around Jefferson County and say no more people come into Jefferson County, but that’s illegal and we can’t do that,” Hancock said. “The school district would like to levee some type of new construction fee but they’re not allowed to do that either. It’s a catch 22.”
Hancock said the district is seeing a growth of about 400 new students every year, which is the equivalent of a new elementary school every two years at the rate the county is going.
“That may slow down but that’s where we’re at right now,” Hancock said. “Chad said that at the rate we’re going right now, we’ll never be able to get totally ahead of it, and he’s probably right so we just keep doing the best we can.”
Hancock stated that there could be possible assistance from the legislators so the cost isn’t squarely on property owners.
Poole stated that for those wanting to see the sample ballots for the March 8 election, that would be available in the coming weeks.