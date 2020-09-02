The Jefferson County Administrators and commissioners met for a staff meeting Aug. 24 to discuss how departments are moving forward and upcoming projects.
Dave Walrath of Public Works stated Road and Bridge would be completing their chip seal projects along 2800 E from 400 N to 200 N as well as 2800 E to Bassett Road, which would wrap up their chip seal projects for 2020.
At the completion of the chip seals, the department would be spending several weeks repairing guard rail that’s been severely damaged before moving on to overlays beginning in September.
Kevin Hathaway of the Planning and Zoning Department stated the Comprehensive Plan was moving forward to approval – a project they’ve been working on for TIME LENGTH.
The department, according to Hathaway, has had a busy year in terms of permits and new projects despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Travis Thompson with Maintenance said the sump pumps in the basement were back to working along with an outdoor chiller that had some mechanical difficulties.
Maintenance is also working on fixing some concrete outside of the Sheriff’s office, which should be completed soon.
Sheriff Steve Anderson reported the jail conducted eight COVID-19 tests, with all coming back negative.
“Only one tested positive for allergies but that’s it,” Anderson stated.
Mitch Whitmill from the Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species Control department informed commissioners they started working on their fall treatments, with a focus on vines and woodsy species that can grow on fences as well as tree starts in right-of-way areas.
The department also has state funded cooperative project in the works with other counties to spray the entirety of the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in Blackfoot.
“This is a first time project but we’re aware that there’s a need at the fairgrounds,” Whitmill said. “We do the county fairgrounds as well once a year or bi-annually and we’ll probably do something similar at our fairgrounds for the weeds.”
The Weeds Department also handles the county auction of surplus items, which is currently scheduled to begin Oct. 7 and is held online.
Lori Dye with the Extension Office stated they were glad the fairs had been allowed to move forward and that 180 animals were sold at the Market Sale. The office is also gearing up for the state fair and is in charge of the horse show, which will take place Sept. 4 and 5.
Mickey Eames from Parks and Recreation stated she didn’t have much to report besides that things at the lake were beginning to slow down with the exception of camping.
“The campground has been full every weekend for the last few months,” Eames told commissioners.
Eames also reported that the Buddies Don’t Bully event, which was originally set for Sept. 12, has been cancelled with the mask mandate still in place for Jefferson County.
Treasurer Kristine Lund stated her office was getting ready for the Commissioner’s tax deed auctions which were held later that day, with two parcels being sold and a third parcel remaining as county property.
Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires spoke on the budget and asked that anyone requesting a pay raise outside of their grade to contact her. She also stated that the office was pursuing CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funds with two projects already receiving approval.
Paul Butikofer of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office stated they’ve been busy and that they had five criminal hearings Aug. 19.
The commissioners went on to thank all the administrators for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shayne Young stated the importance of wearing masks and individuals doing their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as numbers of cases within the county and the health district continue to rise.