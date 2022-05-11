During their April 25 meeting the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners heard updates from the various county departments as part of their monthly staff meeting.
Lorie Dye, with the University of Idaho Extension Office reported her department is able to accomplish more than before with their four interns. She also reported that her office did a “bug week” event the previous week, in which they had some bugs and spiders in their office that traveled with them schools in Menan through Ririe for educational purposes. According to Dye, they had asked exterminators not to spray the Extension office in order to preserve the lives of their bugs.
Tammy Adkins, with the Probation office stated she did not have much to report. Adkins did, however, state the probation office is resuming in-person operations beginning on the first of May.
Jessica Roach, County Assessor, reported that that her office is working on finalizing assessments.
Travis Thompson with maintenance and custodial reported that he completed painting in the main hallway and will be working on the Judges Chamber area now. He did not have much to report outside of general upkeep he completed in the recent days.
Kristine Lund, County Treasurer reported that her office is currently working on Warrants of Distraint. Lund mentioned that numbers for Warrants of Distraint are lower this year that previously. She also reported that they have two properties for sale. The Treasurer’s Office is also preparing for the Tax Deed Hearing coming up on May 24. Lund stated she hopes a majority of these will be paid between now and the May hearing.
Director of Public Works, Dave Walrath, announced that this would be his final staff meeting, pending his retirement in the following month. His final day in the office will be May 12. He stated it has been an honor and a privilege to work with everyone in Jefferson County.
Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson reported that the Sheriff’s office has remained busy. He also stated that the jail is once again filling up. He had nothing further to report besides the fact that he is not fully staffed. He stated he is down three position, however he is receiving applicants.
Mitch Whitmill with Jefferson County Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species reported they have started the roadside program on that very day. His personnel will be painting blue stripes on both sides of the asphalt roads. This is a program they began last year, and their goal is to mitigate the damage to the roads caused by vegetation growth. Treating 20-inch strips down both sides of an asphalt road will help them accomplish this goal. Whitmill also stated he has three season positions opened in the Noxious Weeds department.
Mickey Eames, Parks and Recreation Director, stated that Parks and Rec have been working on cleaning the park, which has been a challenge due to the windy and rainy weather. According to Eames, they hope to have someone come in and spray the weeds around the large rocks at Jefferson County Lake to avoid having to weed whack in those areas. She stated that she is currently fully staffed. On May 2 she will be opening the lake for the season.
Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires reported that the National Weather Service came out on Tuesday to discuss the water outlets, which provided great information for the canal companies. She also reported that the area would likely not see much flooding this season, however she expects the wildfire season will be very dry. She stated that the Governor is looking to declare a drought emergency for the area south of the Salmon River. Squires is also working on a Court’s Emergency Procedures Plan, which the county previously lacked.
Squires also reported for the Human Resources Department stating that since wages have risen, people are looking for employment. She also stated that there are various open positions and opening positions due to seasonal changes and upcoming retirements. She reminded the commissioners that there are many positions being advertised currently, and thanked all department heads who have stepped up to aid in managing those open positions.
County Commissioner Shayne Young reported that inflation is beginning to rear it’s ugly head, told all department heads to let their employees know they are all appreciated. County Commissioner Roger Clark also expressed his appreciation for all county employees and the work they put in every day for the county.
“It’s a great place to live and be a part of,” Clark said.