The Jefferson County budget won’t see an overall rise for the 2021 Fiscal Year with the loss of income from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Commissioner Shayne Young, the county has come up with a budget lower than the last year, with significant losses to the Road and Bridge department due to decreased travel from COVID-19 restrictions.
“With stay at home orders and less traveling, I think they’ve lost about $100,000 in revenue,” Young said.
Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath previously told The Jefferson Star they were looking at a 20% drop in revenue.
“We’re trying to just prepare for the worst and didn’t increase the budget at all,” Young said.
While the county has planned for a lower budget than last year, the county will see an increase in insurance costs as well as some employee raises.
Commissioners decided that the county would absorb the cost of the insurance increase for the year as employees would not be seeing a cost of living raise.
Most employees with the exception of elected officials also are on a step-and-grade pay increase schedule which, according to Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires, amounts to about 20 to 30 cents an hour.
Although the budget hasn’t been approved yet, Weston Davis of the Prosecuting Attorney’s office and Commissioner Scott Hancock are working to make sure Davis stays in the office once Butikofer leaves in January.
Butikofer asked to make a change to his budget Aug. 24 to include payment to Davis through the end of his term, which ends Jan. 11, 2021, but commissioner Scott Hancock stated that with Davis as a county employee, he didn’t have to leave once Butikofer left office.
“I think we have to make people understand that it’s not up to the new prosecutor because he’s a county employee,” Hancock said. “I’ve talked to Weston, I think we as commissioners want him in.”
Hancock went onto say that any changes Mark Taylor or whoever is elected in November wanted to make in terms of eliminating Davis’ position would require some discussion because the budget would be set to specific employees.
On county budget documents, a department requests funds for a specific position but not named employees.
In the Jefferson County Personnel Policy under Employee Classification, Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys and other legal counsel are “considered to be at-will employees, and they serve at the pleasure of the Prosecuting Attorney. They can be appointed or removed at the pleasure of the Elected Official for whom they serve.”
Commissioner Shayne Young later stated that he was not sure he was on board with Hancock’s statement that Taylor would not be able to fire Davis based on the policy.
“The commissioners approve the budget but ultimately, the staffing decision would be up to the prosecutor,” Young said.
Hancock stated that while the Jefferson County Personnel Policy is true, Idaho Risk Management, or ICRMP, has said that you have to be careful with firing someone.
“You can’t just fire someone because you don’t like them,” Hancock said. “A new commissioner couldn’t come in and completely replace people from the Road and Bridge department. It would be chaos.”
Taylor’s campaign for Prosecuting Attorney included a platform that he would act as a civil prosecutor full time and then hire two fully qualified criminal attorneys to reduce the number of personnel in the office, which at the time of the election had seven employees: the Prosecuting attorney, a deputy criminal attorney, deputy civil attorney, deputy attorney, legal assistant, legal administrator and a victim coordinator.
When asked if Taylor would be able to eliminate Davis’ position based on need, Hancock said that would be more of a layoff than a firing and that working on a needs basis is fine.
“We’ve got to make sure we do things properly,” Hancock said.
In regards to the additional $20,000 contract for the Planning and Zoning work, Young stated that it should be clarified that the Prosecuting Attorney’s office had lost several employees and were staying within their set budget.
With the loss of Mike Winchester from the office as well as Scott Madson, who left the Prosecuting Attorney’s office Aug. 28, Young said that Butikofer wanted Davis to have the additional contract to cover the Planning and Zoning work Winchester did.
According to Young, Butikofer has also hired Penny Shaul as a part-time employee to fill in where Winchester left and Tyson Raymond part-time to cover the work Madson was doing.