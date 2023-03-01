Jefferson County to continue trying to get traffic light on Hwy 48

At their Feb. 21 meeting, The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners discussed the need for a traffic light on Hwy 48 with Public Works Administrator Rob Cromwell, who had scheduled the discussion with the Idaho Department of Transportation.
While ITD was not present at the meeting, the board chose to continue with the discussion as a previous traffic study had shown the need for a traffic signal on the corner of Hwy 48 and 4000 E.
"Turn lanes are not going to take the load off of Hwy 48," said Cromwell. "If we put in turn lanes before we do a traffic signal, what we're going to run into is creating a worse blind spot."
A similar conversation was brought up by former Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath, before his retirement in May of last year. According to the Feb. 23, 2022 edition of The Jefferson Star, ITD's study of the intersection found the intersection warranted a signal; at the time, however, the suggested alternative was to install turn lanes in the intersection.
At the Feb. 21, 2023 meeting with Cromwell, County Commissioner Scott Hancock said he had recently had a conversation with ITD Director Scott Stokes and once again brought up the county's need for a traffic signal at the intersection.
"We told him we'd been getting the runaround on it," Hancock said.
According to Cromwell, there would be multiple issues, beginning with the fact that turn lanes will not alleviate the traffic on the road. Hancock also stated traffic on Hwy 48 backs up for over a mile at certain times of the day, creating a situation where those hoping to turn on to the highway are left to wait on the kindness of other drivers.
"It's a nightmare," Hancock said. "Traffic there is terrible."
Turning lanes, according to Hancock, would not alleviate the traffic issue Jefferson County and Rigby are seeing. The congestion is so thick, he said, it doesn't allow for anyone else to get on the highway.
"If there's a solid line of cars," Hancock said, "how do you get on? That's the question."
This situation, according to County Commissioner Roger Clark, only increases the likelihood for car accidents. Hancock concurred, stating he had seen a bad accident in the intersection only last fall.
Stokes advised the commissioners, Hancock said, to keep pressing the issue with ITD.
Clark advised getting the City of Rigby on board to try to encourage ITD to move forward on a traffic signal, as 4000 E is still within Rigby city limits. Cromwell stated he had met with ITD before, with Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley. The conversations with ITD had been more or less identical to all their other conversations, he said.
In Cromwell's opinion, the solution for the traffic congestion should be the simultaneous installation of turn lanes and a traffic light.
"That's one project that you can't phase," Cromwell said. "You have to do it together."
On a phone interview following the board meeting, Jason Minzghor, District Engineer for ITD District 6, stated the county and several citizens have asked for a traffic light to be installed at the intersection. At this point, he said, they have conducted a traffic analysis and intend to present it to the board and the county in the upcoming month.
