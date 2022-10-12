To continue Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton’s goal to compile a schedule of fees which are separate from contracts and ordinances, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved the renewal of an updated Building Contract with the City of Rigby and approved the adoption of an updated building code on Oct. 3.

The updated contract, which Ollerton stated had the fees removed from document, was previously signed by Rigby City Mayor Richard Datwyler and reviewed by Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor. All that was left on the document was approval from the commissioners.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.