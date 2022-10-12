To continue Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton’s goal to compile a schedule of fees which are separate from contracts and ordinances, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved the renewal of an updated Building Contract with the City of Rigby and approved the adoption of an updated building code on Oct. 3.
The updated contract, which Ollerton stated had the fees removed from document, was previously signed by Rigby City Mayor Richard Datwyler and reviewed by Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor. All that was left on the document was approval from the commissioners.
“Because we’re updating the building permit fees, we’re going to remove the building permit fees from the contract,” Ollerton said.
The building permit fees pulled from the contract adopted by resolution at a later point in the Commissioner’s meeting on Oct. 3, according to County Planner McKinlay Quilici.
Additionally, following a public hearing on the adoption of the updated 2018 International Building Code, in which Ollerton stated one of the largest changes was the removal of the fees, the board moved to approve the the code.
“We’ve taken the fees out of the ordinance and state that the fees will be adopted by resolution,” Ollerton said, “which is the way that it should be done, properly.”
The updated code, according to County Building Official Jeff Ottley, saw deletions and modifications to portions of the code where the State of Idaho deleted and modified, keeping Jefferson County up to date with the state code, he said.
“These are living documents,” said County Commissioner Scott Hancock, as he discussed the importance of adopting the updated codes. “[They] need to change and things to change, and we need to change and keep up on them.”
Another addition to the building code included guidelines for the establishment of a Board of Appeals, a board which Ollerton stated is talked about in various international codes, yet it isn’t often accompanied by descriptions for establishment or operation.
In the newly adopted building code, Ollerton and Ottley included details on how to create a Board of Appeals, along with descriptions of operation and board member qualifications.
The code states a Board of Appeals are to “hear and decide appeals of orders, decisions or determinations by the Jefferson County Building Official.”
Each member of the board will be required to meet certain qualifications, inclusive of having an architectural or engineering working background. Hancock acknowledged that retired contractors may be well suited for the service. These five members will serve on a salary and for four-year terms.
According to Ottley, he has already several people in mind to serve on the board who have expressed interest or availability once the positions become available. He notified the Board of Commissioners he will be compiling a list of names for them to review.
All of the fee scheduled removed from codes, ordinances and contracts will be, according to both Ollerton and Quilici, passed by resolution and posted separately for the public to see. As of now, individuals can request all fee schedules from the Planning and Zoning Office, Quilici stated. All fees should be available soon in the Planning and Zoning and Building section of the Jefferson County website.
