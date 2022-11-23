Tammy Adkins with the Jefferson County Probation Department reported the county has received a total of $30,265.60 from the Opioid Settlement, of which she approached the Board of Commissioners for guidance in how to budget or spend the money.
“I know we met last spring about the opioid settlement,” she stated at the board’s Nov. 14 meeting.
According to Adkins, the first payment to the county of $14,756.86 was put into the county’s budget prior to the budget’s approval. However, by the time the final budget was approved, that amount had been removed. Adkins reported that now she has received the second payment in the settlement bringing the total amount up to $30,265.60.
Money was given to most cities and counties across the state as a result of several settlements which is designated now to fund programs which will treat opioid addictions.
Her question, coming to commissioners, was to inquire where the board thought the money could be best applied, or whether they had a program in mind for it.
“I feel like we need treatment dollars and drug treatment dollars at the misdemeanor level,” Adkins said.
According to Adkins, several surrounding counties have put their allocations in the hands of the probations departments as they typically already have the type of programs outlined in the criteria which accompanies the payout, which help test and treat the abuse and addictions.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated they had waited to budget the amount until they had some idea of what she thought they should use the money for.
“We want you to be able to spend it and we want you to come up with the ideas of how you want to spend it,” Hancock stated. “We may be a year out before we can really start, but we need to keep getting some ideas put together.”
Her biggest concern within the department, which she said she would like to use the money to address are drug testing and treatment. She stated 40%-50% of their caseload are those who have been using pain medications. Using this money in pre-trial for these cases will help those who don’t have access to Medicaid, as both education and treatment are expensive.
“Right now we have to water-down the treatment because you can’t expect people to pay outside $100 a month for treatment,” she said.
Applying this money to help fund treatments, she said, opens the door for individuals to access education and treatment when they would otherwise be unable to afford it.
Although nothing has yet been set in stone, Adkins has been tasked with brainstorming ideas to present to the commissioners for the next budget year.
“I’ll hold off on it for now,” she said, “because it won’t be available for use until next October. I’ll take the summer to come up with some ideas
Adkins also shared her quarterly report with the commissioners, stating numbers have increased since the last quarter in juvenile probations. She stated in June they had a total caseload of 33, and as of the end of September they have 31 cases.
According to her report, juvenile offenses in this quarter ranged mostly from status offenses, which are offenses such as curfew, truancies, tobacco and alcohol offenses, to sex offenses, property theft and financial crimes, weapons and violence crimes to disorderly conduct in descending order.
She reported a 100% success rate in released cases and a total 69% diversion rate for juveniles.
Her report shows a slight rise in adult misdemeanor probation numbers for this quarter, as well. In June, the total caseload for adult misdemeanors was 90, in September the caseload shows 106. For this third quarter, it shows only a 45% successful released cases.
According to Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor, the diversion program is the county’s opportunity to help rehabilitate people before they become part of the system. He stated the 69% success rate the county sees is a good indication that decisions have been made not to put a person in the system, but to help them back on to a “straight and narrow path.”
“I consider that one of the great successes of our probation department,” Taylor said. “I just wanted to point that out and applaud their work.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.