During the Aug. 9 meeting, Jefferson County Commissioners discussed if they would be able to provide a pledge to Madison Memorial Hospital for their newly renovated mental health wing. During the commissioner’s Aug. 16 meeting, the commissioners approved to pledge $10,000 to Madison Memorial on the stipulation that the county receives their ARPA funds.
“Mental health is a big issue,” said Commissioner Scott Hancock. “There’s no question about it. We’ve got some major issues with mental health, and it’s a crisis.”
Commissioner Roger Clark stated he thinks the county does have some benefit for it’s residents. Clark mentioned they spend a lot of money on juveniles and putting money towards the 5C in Saint Anthony.
Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires stated she would like to provide a letter of intent to Madison Memorial, and then when the county receives their ARPA funds, then they can pay the hospital. The letter of intent will bind the pledge to the ARPA funds, so if the funds don’t come in then the county has no obligation.
Commissioner Shayne Young motioned to approve a one-time donation to Madison Memorial Hospital of $10,000 from their ARPA funds when they become available. The commissioners unanimously approved of this donation if they are able to.