The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners met with Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton and Road and Bridge Director Rob Cromwell to discuss possible improvements to the way private roads are handled in the county.
To commence the discussion, County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated private roads in the county should be addressed, and in some way standardized as private roads often evolve over time to become county roads. County roads, he said, do have a standard.
“They need to be addressed and taken care of, there’s no question about it,” Hancock said.
At the meeting Ollerton suggested setting a standard for private roads, which will allow them, more easily, to transition into county roads when the time comes. The problem with that, which was brought up by Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor, is a state statute which declares the county has no jurisdiction over private roads.
Taylor stated the county has, “no authority to tell private property owners what to do with their private property.”
The statute in question is Idaho Code 50-1309 under Municipal Corporations. In subsection three it states, “Highway districts shall not have jurisdiction over private roads designated as such on subdivision plats and shall assume no responsibility for the design, inspection, construction, maintenance and/or repair of private roads.”
According to Taylor, this statute limits the county’s ability to assume responsibility for the design of private roads. The county, he said, is limited to the ability to say what can or cannot be a private road, based on a number of lots or other criteria they can set up.
”We can set up the criteria that say, ‘this is when we’ll allow a private road, and this is when we will not,’” Taylor said, “but once we say it’s a private road, we have no say in how you design it.”
This, however, Taylor continued is part of the reason the county has a three-dwelling maximum for private roads. He said as dwellings are added to a road, the greater the need becomes to put design standards on roads as they can become a matter of public safety.
County roads have standards, not only because of maintenance, but for safety reasons and to provide adequate access for emergency services, as discussed by the board. Beyond three dwellings, Taylor stated, these issues come to a head and the county needs to be able to step in and say when a road is inadequate.
As a way to bypass this obstacle, specifically in subdivisions, Ollerton suggested developers could dedicate roads, which would otherwise be private, to the county.
This would create a public road which would be privately maintained.
“So then they have to build it to a standard and then they’re responsible for maintaining it,” Ollerton said.
However, Ollerton’s concern is where the county currently sits; there are several private roads within Jefferson County which have exceeded the lot or dwelling maximum, or have gotten close to doing so.
“There has to be a way for these to make sense for them to evolve, eventually into private roads,” he said.
There are private roads in the county, said Cromwell, that have six or seven houses on them. He stated there is no path forward, currently, to bring those properties into compliance. He stated that he has been working on an ordinance that could possibly provide a path for those properties to come back into compliance.
Another challenge the county faces, with all the private roads in existence, if the county were to turn them all into public roads, there would be an increased need for road maintenance and bodies to perform it.
“I like the idea on a path forward, on a private road becoming a public road,” Hancock said, “When it becomes a necessity that it does.”
According to Taylor, the three lot minimum is what needs to be enforced. He said there are too many homes on private roads and it’s causing all kinds of issues throughout the county.
“I think the real issue here in our county is there is a lot of things that have been said to be private roads, that really should never have been private roads and don’t qualify, under our ordinances, as private roads.”
With options for moving forward on the table, the board chose to review the ordinance Cromwell has been working on, which would provide a way for existing private roads to move forward in becoming public. Ollerton stated he would do more research on the subject as well.
Ollerton reiterated that he and the Planning and Zoning Department have been hard at work in clarifying, updating and making changes to existing county ordinances.
“We create these problems ourselves with how some of these codes are written,” he stated.
No action was taken at the conclusion of this discussion, but further discussion and possible action will take place at a later date.
