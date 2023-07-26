The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners agreed to have Road and Bridge Administrator Rob Cromwell investigate the requirements and grant opportunities for installing a walking path on 3800 E from County Line to 400 North.
Jefferson County resident Linda Patterson approached the board with a prepared statement and asked them to consider installing a walking path along the road for various safety reasons.
“Being a pedestrian on 3800 E is dangerous,” Patterson said.
According to Patterson, 3800 sees a lot of traffic, from motor vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians, especially during the school year as the road accesses both Rigby Middle School and Rigby High School.
“Students are driving, and other students are walking,” Patterson stated. “Some families are riding bicycles.”
Part of the issue, she said, is that the road is very narrow and often those who are driving on it are driving quickly making it unsafe for those who are walking on the road, including students walking to school.
Besides school traffic, Patterson explained, there are subdivisions along the road that rely on 3800 as their only outlet. She stated others, like her, enjoy walking outside for exercise, but have learned being pedestrians on their road is dangerous.
“The industrial park on the County Line Road and the 100 North block can only add to the congestion as the commercial park is developed,” Patterson said.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock expressed that the board is aware of the problem — the dangerous conditions on the road. However, he stated there are a couple of obstacles to installing a walking or bicycle path.
One of those obstacles, he explained, is the lack of room. He stated it would be fairly difficult to find room for an asphalt walking path unless some of the residents along 3800 willingly chose to give up part of their front yards.
Another obstacle, he said, is the presence of three to four canals along the road, which would require the county to consider four bridges along with the walking path.
The request, which he told Patterson he appreciated, would not be a cheap request. However, Patterson said she had discussed the issue with High Country Resource and Conservation District (RC&D) and had been told there were likely grant opportunities for walking paths.
Hancock agreed, stating Road and Bridge Administrator Rob Cromwell has been looking into options for walking paths. Hancock also mentioned his knowledge of some of the available grants include options which will prioritize proximity to schools.
The Board discussed some of the traffic concerns on 3800 as well as County Line Road, as both are typically filled with cars from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. while school is in session. Patterson stated 3800 is a unique road as it has access to two schools, has a church and the industrial park, which should set it apart from other county roads and as to why it should prioritized for walking path.
According to Hancock, he understands the concern and is also concerned for the safety of citizens.
County Commissioner Roger Clark stated they should spend some time looking into grants for such a project, and figuring out the logistics of where possible walking paths could be implemented.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.