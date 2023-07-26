The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners agreed to have Road and Bridge Administrator Rob Cromwell investigate the requirements and grant opportunities for installing a walking path on 3800 E from County Line to 400 North.

Jefferson County resident Linda Patterson approached the board with a prepared statement and asked them to consider installing a walking path along the road for various safety reasons.


