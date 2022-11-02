Jefferson County is preparing to make it’s final payment on the county courthouse before the end of the year, according to County Clerk Colleen Poole at the Jefferson County Board of Commissioner’s meeting held on Oct. 24.
At the meeting Poole presented the remaining amount due on the courthouse, which totaled $3,470,000. According to Poole, there will be interest added to the amount before payment can be remitted.
The initial cost of the courthouse, which The Jefferson Star researched and found to be approximately $8.4 million, was paid through available county funds and a loan through the Idaho Bond Bank. According to documentation from Poole, provided after the meeting, the initial loan amount is shown to be $6,065,000. The annual payments on the courthouse, Poole said, have been made from revenue brought in to the county from the county’s landfill.
With an interest rate of 5%, which she shared with the board, the county has paid over $1 million in interest between 2012 and this year alone.
“I don’t know if this is the total it cost to build as there may have been some payments made from other sources,” Poole said in an email.
In this year’s budget, the county ensured they had planned enough to be able to make the final annual payment on the building which was built in 2007, Poole stated.
“This is a very happy day,” County Commissioner Scott Hancock said at the meeting.
Poole had approached the board stating the representative from Idaho Bond Bank needed 30 days to process the final payment amount.
After discussing the process, Poole notified the board she would request the pay-off as soon as possible.
In other business at the same meeting, the board approved a request from Jill McElligott to create a bailiff room in the county courthouse.
McElligott, with the Court Clerks, approached the board following a training she recently attended in Boise. One of the issues addressed at this meeting, she stated, was having people in clerks’ offices that aren’t clerks.
“The perception to public is that there is collaboration,” she said, in regards to bailiffs and attorneys in the clerks’ office.
Her proposal to the board was to move the computer from the “zoom room” into the room right next door to it, in back hallway, and use the room as a bailiff room. This would be a place for them to fix their citations and do whatever else they are required to do with adequate privacy.
McElligott stated she had spoken to a sergeant and gathered a list of supplies the bailiffs would need to have in that room. She confirmed to the board these were mostly things she could find in the courthouse already.
Moving the bailiffs into a separate room would not only provide them with the privacy they need to complete their every-day tasks, but, according to McElligott, would also take them out of the Clerks’ offices and open up space in their offices.
“We want to help the county and make it work for everyone,” McElligott said.
The board was supportive of the request at the meeting and gave a few suggestions of their own to help create a secure space for the bailiffs. Some of their suggestions including putting a deadbolt on the door to the room and ensuring their is adequate soundproofing between the two side-by-side rooms.
The commissioners agreed to look at the rooms in question to ascertain any needs the area may have for security before work begins on their project.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.