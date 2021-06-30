Jefferson County was approved to purchase 0.45 acres of property from Gary Willmore during the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting held June 21. The total cost of the property is $141,439.
According to Public Works Director Dave Walrath, the county was a approved a grant through the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) to do a pavement project on the Annis Highway from 300 N to 700 N, approximately three miles.
“As the project has slowly progressed, we thought it would be prudent to straighten out an S curve that is on 300 N because there have been a lot of accidents there,” said Walrath. “In order to straighten out the curve, we had to purchase property from the Willmores.”
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated this project has been going on for over seven years.
Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor stated he has not been involved in any of the legal aspects of the purchase of the property.
Walrath stated the county needed to have that right-of-way in order to straighten out the curve.
According to Walrath, First American Title is involved in the purchase because they do the closing and the property transaction. They do the title search and make sure there are no encumbrances on the property; they also handle all of the legal paperwork to transfer the property from the Willmores’ to Jefferson County.
Walrath stated the property is a skinny triangle of about 0.45 acres. One of the reasons the cost of the property is higher is because there is a lot of livestock structures that have to be moved and rebuilt.
Walrath also stated the deadline for the Willmores’ to pay their remaining tax bills was June 21, which they did during the meeting.
“The county agreed to pay all closing costs on this,” Walrath said. “This is not something they came to us with, we went to them.”