Jefferson County to update website

Jefferson County will be updating their website over the next eight to 12 weeks through a group called Civic Plus for $35,000.
Audrey Moon, the Commissioners Secretary, Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires, Garn Herrisk and Spencer Goodmansen from the IT Department have headed up the project with Moon stating that the website is not ADA Compliant.
The ADA, or Americans with Disabilities Act, standards apply to public agencies, which includes the internet. Websites should be accessible to people with disabilities.
“The new website will be able to read to those that need it,” Moon stated. “Lawsuits on this sort of thing are growing more common so we wanted to get ahead of that. We’ve budgeted for website updates in the past but this is the year we’re getting to it.”
According to Moon, the current website it very basic and new features will include a search bar and the ability to listen to commissioners meetings after they occur and are uploaded to the site. The web domain will also be shorter, with the current link having the ability to jump to the new website.
The team has used the city of Sandy, Utah’s website as an example, which also allows for videos to be posted to the website.
“Individual departments will also have more control over their pages,” Moon said. “We’re pretty excited about the updates.”
Currently Moon and Squires cover updating website pages. The update will allow departments to upload their information and updates themselves. Moon and Squires will still hold the ability to preview and approve content before it goes live on the website.
The current website will stay online while the new website is under construction, with Moon stating that they hope to have it ready to go by February.