Jefferson County high school volleyball teams Ririe and West Jefferson have been preparing for Districts and their opportunity to attend state for the past several weeks.
Ririe High School Varsity Head Coach Adam Hayes, who has been head coach for two years, stated, to begin with, this has been a great season for his team this year. They are currently 20-3-3, which is not including their tournaments.
On Hayes' team, he has one senior, a few juniors, sophomores and freshmen.
"It's been a long time since Ririe has done as well as it has," said Hayes.
According to Hayes, they haven't lost any games that they've played three in. Hayes mentioned they were able to play in Boise this year, which the team hasn't done in quite a while. The team hasn't been to state since 2008, said Hayes.
They haven't lost to any of the teams in the District, Hayes had said. Hayes mentioned there are some good teams in the District they've been up against.
"West Jefferson has a good team, North Fremont came out really well; I would say every team we have come against, we have beat them in three," said Hayes. "We feel like we have played well and showed up on the days we needed to show up. As long as we can show up and play our game. We have a good chance of paying well at District's and at State."
Hayes stated the team has been focusing on four things to become better:
1. Always protect the team
2. Honor the game
3. Control what you can control
4. Daily improvement through deliberate practice and efforts
Leading up to District's, Hayes stated they will be playing West Jefferson, Firth and Marsh Valley. The team will have to fight against West Jefferson and play their hardest, said Hayes.
"We are trying to become one of the best volleyball programs in the state, and the girls have bought into that vision and they know we can do that," said Hayes. "I think we have a very good shot against anybody that comes up against us."
Ririe High School Volleyball Head Coach Raquel Torgerson stated the team is currently 5 and 1 in there conference.
"I think we've had a really good season," said Torgerson. "Our goal, of course, is to be district champs and to move on to state. We have a strong team; our conference, I feel, is the strongest."
Torgerson feels as though they are evenly matched against Ririe, who they've played against.
Consistency is what Torgerson says she has been working on with the team.
"If those who show up and be consistent, they are going to win," said Torgerson. "We have been trying to find our consistency amongst the highs and lows."
Torgerson stated she wants the other teams to earn the points when they play against her girls.
Playing to the teams full potential is what Torgerson stated she wants the team to do as they go into districts in a week; doing the things they practice every day and not veering what they are learning.
"My philosophy is, you don't do things you don't practice," said Torgerson. "The way you practice is how you are going to perform."
District volleyball games for Ririe and West Jefferson will be Oct. 19 -21.
Attempts to speak with Rigby High School Volleyball coach were unsuccessful.