Callene Zink was charged with and plead guilty to insurance fraud after claiming her car received damage after filing for coverage.
Zink purchased an auto policy online Dec. 28, 2017 for two vehicles and called the company, Esurance, the following day to confirm both vehicles were covered.
She then submitted an online claim Jan. 7, 2018 stating her 2012 Dodge Ram was hit by a deer as her husband was driving Jan. 5. The claim was for damage done to the front of the vehicle.
Esurance, however, noticed inconsistencies in Sink’s outline of events. She finally admitted to investigators with the Department of Insurance that the damage occurred before she purchased the insurance.
“Insurance fraud is a felony and a major contributor to rising insurance prices for everyone — especially consumers,” said Director Dean Cameron. “Insurance fruad costs the average American family between $400 and $700 every year in the form of increased premiums.”
Zink’s sentencing date will take place at 1:48 p.m. April 20, 2020 at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
The Idaho Department of Insurance has been regulating the business of insurance in Idaho since 1901. Their mission is to serve and protect Idahoans by equitably, effectively and efficiently administering the Idaho Insurance Code and the International Fire Code. For more information, visit doi.idaho.gov.