Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced a Jefferson County woman was sentenced May 8 for insurance fraud.
53-year-old Callene L. Zink, of Menan, pleaded guilty in February.
Seventh District Court Judge Stevan Thompson withheld judgment and placed Zink on three years of supervised probation. He ordered restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance in the amount of $1,285 and to Esurance in the amount of $1,335. The court also ordered the defendant to pay a fine of $1,000 and court costs. Zink has the option of fulfilling the fine requirement by completing 100 hours of community service.
An investigation revealed Zink purchased an Esurance auto policy online for her two vehicles on December 28, 2017. She followed up the next day by calling to make sure both vehicles were covered. Then, 10 days later, Zink submitted a claim for damage to one of the vehicles as a result of a collision with a deer. Esurance ultimately denied the claim because of inconsistencies in Zink’s versions of events. During an investigation by the Department of Insurance, Zink admitted that the vehicle was damaged before she purchased coverage.
Deputy Attorney General Nicole Schafer in the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case.
—Office of the Attorney General, Lawrence Wasden