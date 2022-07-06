Jefferson County youth participate in 4-H horse contest

Rigby held the 4-H District Horse Contest on June 20. Eighteen Jefferson County youth participated in demonstrations, horse judging, Horse Bowl and Hippology contests.
From Jefferson County, Macrae Conover placed first in Junior demonstrations in the district.
In the junior horse judging competition, local club Silver Spurs won second place for junior teams. In the Silver Spurs team were Keylee Harris, Jaylie Hickman, Brandon Henry and Ciara Pancheri. The Tails and Trails 1 team placed sixth, and Tails and Trails 2 placed eighth in the district. In the Tails and Trails team were Macrae Conover, Luke Miller, Katie Kilburn and in their second team were Jack Miller, Lee Miller and Evelyn Burt.
In the senior horse judging competition, local team Silver Spurs won second place. The Silver Spurs senior team had Eryn Harris, Kayda Hickman, Bailee Ricks and Orin Richins. The Grant Saddle Sores placed third in the district. The team had Hailee Wilson, Alice Wilson, Cache Elkington and Statler.
Participants in the horse judging competition also had the opportunity to be judged individually. Individual placing for senior competitors where Hailee Wilson, in second place; Eryn Harris, in third place; Kayda Hickman, in fifth place; Orin Richins, in sixth place; Bailee Ricks, in ninth place. In the intermediate placings were Cache Elkington, in third place; Alic Wilson, in eighth place; Kylee Harris, in ninth. The Junior individual placings were Jaylie Hickman, in second place, Katie Kilburn, in fourth place and Luke Miller, in fifth place.
In the Horse Bowl competition, the Grant Saddle Sores won second place. The Grant Saddle Sores team included Hailee Wilson, Alice Wilson, Cache Elkington and Statler Elkington. The Silver spurs with Eryn Harris, Kayda Hickman, Bailee Ricks and Orin Richins won fourth place. Alice Wilson, of the Grant Saddle Sores, won the top intermediate individual in the competition.
The Silver Spurs placed third in the junior Hippology competition. The team included Keylee Harris, Jaylie Hickman, Brandon Henry and Ciara Pancheri. The first Tails and Trails team placed in fifth, and the second Tails and Trails team placed seventh. In the first team were Macrae Conover, Luke Miller and Katie Kilburn. In the second were Jack Miller, Lee Miller and Evelyn Burt.
The Silver Spurs senior team placed second in the senior Hippology competition. The Silver Spurs team had Eryn Harris, Kayda Hickman, Orin Richins and Bailee Ricks. The Grant Saddle Sores took third place, with Hailee Wilson, Alice Wilson, Cache Elkington and Statler Elkington.
The team members were all judged individually during the Hippology competition, as well. In the senior division, Hailee Wilson placed third; Eryn Harris placed fourth, Kayda Hickman placed sixth, Bailee Ricks Placed 8 and Orin Richins placed 9. At the intermediate level, Alice Wilson placed first; Cache Elkington placed sixth and Kaylee Harris placed eighth. In the Junior division, Jalie Hickman placed third, Macrae Conover placed fifth and Luke Miller placed sixth.
Both the Silver Spurs Junior and and Senior teams will attend the state competition in Nampa on July 8 and 9.