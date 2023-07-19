Jefferson County youth succeed at Idaho Horse Contest

Pictured above from left in the front row: Bailee Ricks, Keylee Harris, Kayda Hickman. In the middle row, from left to right: Bently Jones, Addie Varela, Ayden Varela, Kash Smith, Brandon Henry. In the back row, from left are Halle Nicholes, Jaylie Hickman, Amaiya Rice, Kalli Smith, layla Nicholes, Kimber Smith and Tanna Rice.

 Photo Courtesy of Sue Walker

Fifteen youth from Jefferson County attended the Idaho State Horse Contests in Twin Falls on July 6 and 7. They participated in Public Speaking, Horse Judging and Hippology events for groups and individuals contestants.

Jefferson County’s Bailee Ricks took second place in the state in the public speaking division, qualifying her for the national competition.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.