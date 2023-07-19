Jefferson County youth succeed at Idaho Horse Contest

Pictured above from left in the front row: Bailee Ricks, Keylee Harris, Kayda Hickman. In the middle row, from left to right: Bently Jones, Addie Varela, Ayden Varela, Kash Smith, Brandon Henry. In the back row, from left are Halle Nicholes, Jaylie Hickman, Amaiya Rice, Kalli Smith, layla Nicholes, Kimber Smith and Tanna Rice.
Fifteen youth from Jefferson County attended the Idaho State Horse Contests in Twin Falls on July 6 and 7. They participated in Public Speaking, Horse Judging and Hippology events for groups and individuals contestants.
Jefferson County’s Bailee Ricks took second place in the state in the public speaking division, qualifying her for the national competition.
In the horse judging competition, Bailee Ricks and Kayda Hickman took first and second place, respectively, as senior individuals. Kalli Smith and Kash Smith took first and second, respectively, as intermediate individuals.
The overall top individuals in horse judging were as follows. Juniors: Addie Varela, third place, Kimber Smith, fourth place, Layla Nicholes, seventh place, Bently Jones in eighth place. Intermediate individuals were; first place, Kallie Smith, third place, Kash Smith, fifth place, Ayden Varela, seventh place Jaylie Hickman, ninth place, Halle Nicholes and tenth place went to Brandon Henry. Kayda Hickman, Keylee Harris and Amaiya Rice took first, second and fifth in Senior individuals, respectively.
The top Judging team for seniors, winning first place, contained Kayda Hickman, Keylee Harris, Bailee Ricks and Amaiya Rice. The Top junior judging place, also taking first, consisted of Jaylie Hickman, Kalli Smith, Halle Nicholes, Addie Varela. The second place junior team had Brandon Henry, Kash Smith and Ayden Varela.
In the Hippology section, the overall top I.D. stations went to Kalli Smith and Kayda Hickman. The top juniors and intermediate individuals were Halle Nicholes in second, Kalli Smith in third, Ayden Varela in seventh, and Jaylie Hickman in ninth. Placing eighth in the top senior individuals was Kayda Hickman.
The top Junior team taking second place contained Kallie Smith, Brandon Henry, Bently Jones and Tanna Rice. The junior team which took fifth consisted of Halle Nicholes, Jaylie Hickman, Kimber Smith and Addie Varela. Top senior team, taking fifth place at state contained Kayda Hickman, Bailee Rice, Keylee Harris and Amaiya Rice.
The top senior judging team with Kayda Hickman, Keylee Harris, Bailee Ricks and Amaiya Rice, qualifies to participate in the Eastern National competition in Louisville, Kentucky in November.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.