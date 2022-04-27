Jefferson County's first self-contained subdivision blocked by subdivision ordinance

Benjamin Davis, builder-developer partnering with landowner Mark Heath on the Blue Garden Neighborhood Planned Unit Development near Lorenzo approached the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on April 18 to request they change or amend the current subdivision ordinances which disallow their development to continue.
While no decisions were made at the time, Davis believes the commissioners were amenable to his and Heath’s requests, stating that he believes the commissioners were interested in what they are hoping to accomplish with the Blue Garden Neighborhood.
“Essentially,” Davis said, about the 5.2 acres near Lorenzo, “we want to develop a self-contained net-zero subdivision which will be powered by solar and wind, have it’s own organic farm and farmer’s market and a 120-tree orchard.”
According to Davis, this is a development model which some areas around Boise are beginning to adopt, now that the technology to sustain such neighborhoods is available. One of the ideas behind this type of development, Davis stated, is to recycle water by treating all wastewater produced in the subdivision on-site, and using the treated water for irrigation and not using any of the areas ground water.
“We live in an arid desert,” Davis said. “Our goal is to show Jefferson County there is a better way to develop. Half of this development will be agricultural and the other half will be affordable housing.”
Davis and Heath’s PUD, however, currently faces some challenges which make it nearly impossible for the development to happen.
According to Jefferson County Planner, Erik Stout, this PUD fails to meet a couple requirements set forth in the county’s Subdivision Ordinance.
One ordinance cited states that Planned Unit Developments in the county are only allowed in a city’s area of impact, recreational zones, or areas supported by public infrastructure, such as water and sewer.
City infrastructure, according to Davis, is unnecessary for this PUD, given the neighborhood’s nature of being self-contained.
“We want to treat all of the wastewater, all sewage and sink and shower drainage on-site,” Davis said. “It wouldn’t need to hook on to the city system.”
Davis stated in an email to The Jefferson Star that his purpose in meeting with the commissioners was to ask them to consider changing the ordinance to read that PUDs can be proposed outside of impact areas if they meet certain criteria. This criteria could include treating its own wastewater as per the Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) guidelines.
Another obstacle Davis and Heath face is what they referred to as “onerous” application requirements to meet with the Planning and Zoning Commission to propose the development.
According to Davis, in order to meet with the PZC, they would need to pay a fee. For them, this fee would be approximately $1,100. On top of that fee, in order to submit their application, they would need to hire a surveyor for the land and roads, as well as an environmental engineer to complete studies for the application. Davis stated his estimation of this cost would be nearly $20,000.
“There’s no other way,” Davis said, referring to meeting with Planning and Zoning. “It would be nice to be able to go before Planning and Zoning and tell them what we plan to do so that they can tell us ‘yes’ or ‘no’ before we spend all of that money.”
Davis feels that the commissioners understood his plight and were able to see the onerous requirements for meeting with the PZC.
According to his email, his and Heath’s current options include selling their property and purchasing property in an area where PUDs are allowed, or changing the current ordinances and zoning for the property they have.
“We hope to be good and wise stewards of the land and water for future generations of residents and to prove there is a better way of developing property,” Davis said.