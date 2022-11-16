With the holidays rapidly approaching, several groups such as local school districts, businesses, law enforcement, churches and charitable organizations are working to ensure as many Jefferson County residents are kept warm and well-fed this season. Many are also collecting toys and clothes to ensure local children don’t miss out on gifts this Christmas.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.