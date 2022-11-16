With the holidays rapidly approaching, several groups such as local school districts, businesses, law enforcement, churches and charitable organizations are working to ensure as many Jefferson County residents are kept warm and well-fed this season. Many are also collecting toys and clothes to ensure local children don’t miss out on gifts this Christmas.
•
60 kids from Harwood Elementary, Midway Elementary, Roberts Elementary and Rigby Middle School are participating in Shop with a Cop this year. This program gives children from Jefferson County the chance to get to know their law enforcement with a positive encounter. This year the event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 6 a.m. They will begin at the Rexburg Tabernacle.
•
JJ Enterprise Holdings has partnered with The Alegre Foundation this year for Providing a Joyful Christmas. Those benefitting from the program are families in need of presents. JJ Enterprise is asking for submissions of names for those you believe are need of extra holiday cheer this season, which can be submitted on their website or by email until Dec. 9. Names and gifts can be delivered to the JJ Enterprise office at 658 North 4116 East in Rigby. For more information email maresa@jjenterprisholdings.com.
•
The Rigby South Stake Center for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be holding a Red Cross Blood Drive on Dec. 21 beginning at 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. They are looking for both donors and volunteers for the event.
•
The Ririe Junior and Senior High Student Council is hosting a Winter Coat Drive this year. This program is to get coats to individuals who may not have a coat this winter, or simply if a new coat is needed. New or gently used coats or jackets are being collected in boxes at Ririe Jr./Sr. High and Ririe Elementary School between Nov. 7 and Nov. 18 during school hours. For more information contact Ririe Jr./Sr. High School.
•
Ririe Elementary School students are raising money this year for a local family in need. To raise the money, students are engaging in a Penny Wars competition. Kids and community members can drop off coins, preferably in rolls, at the school in their classrooms or the front office. For more information, contact Ririe Elementary School.
•
The fence around the Rigby Rodeo Grounds at Scotty’s South Park will be known the Wall of Warmth this November. Coats, gloves, snow pants and scarves will be placed on the fence for individuals in need to take. The Wall of Warmth will be available between Nov. 14 and Nov. 25.
•
Three Angel Trees will be distributed around town for Crown of Life Lutheran Church’s Annual Project Christmas. The purpose of Project Christmas is to provide Rigby’s low-income and homeless families with Christmas gifts through Angel Tree Tags. Angel Trees will be posted on Nov. 16 at Scotty’s True Value, Mrs. Powell’s Bakery and the Rigby Police Department.
•
All gifts must be delivered with their corresponding tags to 3733 East 10 N, the home of co-organizer Janet Bunnell by Dec. 7. Please do not wrap any gifts as a group of volunteers will be wrapping the gifts on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. and delivering them to the appropriate families on Dec. 17. For more information or to learn how to get involved, contact Janet Bunnell at (208) 534-8092 or Silvina Grant (208) 390-2011.
•
Rigby Middle School is hosting a Canned Food Drive in which Farnsworth Middle School, Rigby High School and Jefferson Elementary are all participating. This food drive will be to benefit local families in need and is held in conjunction with The Giving Cupboard.
•
While students will be bringing their canned goods in specific classrooms, the general public is invited to drop off canned foods, within expiration dates, at the front offices of any of the participating schools. The drive will end on Nov. 18, and all cans will be delivered to the Giving Cupboard.
•
The Rigby Middle School Student Council is also raising money to benefit a few local families chosen by the school’s counseling staff and teachers. The funds will be used to purchase Christmas Gifts. Money will be accepted at the school’s bookkeeper’s office and in the main office from now until the start of Christmas Break on Dec. 16. For more information check RMS Weekly Message Tab on their website.
•
Students in need of food for weekends, summer and holiday breaks will have access to the Rigby Middle School Food Pantry at the school. The Pantry has ongoing availability, but the need increases around school breaks. The pantry accepts donations of easy-to-carry breakfast items and easy-to-make meals. See the RMS Message Tab on the website for more details.
•
Rigby High School will host a Blood Drive on Nov. 29 and a Hygiene Drive in conjunction with Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center. They are asking for donations of towels, sheets and washcloths. RHS is also participating in an Item and Time Drive with the Ronald McDonald House to benefit families staying at the Ronald McDonald House. They are looking for donations of board games, coloring supplies and toiletries. For more information on all of these projects, contact Rigby High School.
•
There will be another Wall of Warmth this season, located in Mud Lake. The wall will be on the fence near the West Jefferson Senior Center, and will have coats, hats, gloves, scarves and other items to help keep people warm. Items will be available for free starting on Nov. 15.
•
Cottonwood Elementary will hold a toy drive between Nov. 28 and Dec. 8. Toy donations should be delivered to the Cottonwood Elementary front office. More information on the Toy Drive will be available at a later date by calling the school.
•
Ririe Jr./Sr. High School and Ririe Elementary are participating in Adopt-a-Grandparent this year starting after Thanksgiving Break until mid-December. Donations such as gift basket items, puzzle books, health supplies and money will be accepted at both school front offices. This will benefit the elderly both in nursing homes and throughout the community.
•
Eastern Idaho Lions Clubs are running Kids Backpack Food Drives this year. Food from the drive will be given to local school districts and food banks. They are asking for microwavable meals, snacks, granola bars. etc. Contact your local Lions Club for drop-off locations.
•
If your service project was not mentioned in this list and would like it included next year, please email the details to info@jeffersonstarnews.com.
