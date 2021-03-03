Students from Cindy Schmidt and Helene Taylor’s classes at Jefferson Elementary School transformed themselves from fifth graders to iconic figures from United States history.
The wax museum event was a joint project for history and ELA classes that combined researching a historic figure with writing a biography. Once the biography portion was written, kids changed it into an auto-biography and memorized a one minute presentation to give at the museum.
“It was fun to watch their eyes sparkle as they realized they could memorize the work... it gives them ownership and we really like that,” Schmidt said. “The project actually fulfilled several standards for both history and ELA. The thing that made me most excited was watching kids who didn’t think they could do it overcome that a present.”
Schmidt said some students presented for longer than a minute and one even memorized a portion of The Gettysburg Address. Students first chose their historical figure back in Nov. of 2020 before doing the writing and memorization portions.
“I think it’s very important for students to learn history,” Schmidt said on the the overall benefit of doing these types of events. “We don’t have to repeat those mistakes of the past but we can learn from them.”
Schmidt, who said she would pick Susan B. Anthony if she were to dress up and present, stated that they plan to hold the wax museum event again next year, but it will be for the entire fifth grade class as opposed to just two classes.