The Jefferson Hills Women’s Golf Championship was held Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 at Jefferson Hills Golf Course in Rigby. The men’s event took place Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 at the Jefferson Hills Golf Course as well. Below are the results of these events.
WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT1st Gross and Club Champion — Brandi Martin
2nd Gross — Nellie Dole
3rd Gross — Leslie Mitchell
4th Gross — Jane Camp
1st Net — Darla Schofield
2nd Net — Kristy Johnson
3rd Net — Jessi Glon
4th Net — Jocelyn Johnson
SECOND FLIGHT 1st Gross — Suzee Reynolds
2nd Gross — Linda Carter-Beck
3rd Gross — Chelsey Stoddart
4th Gross — Cathy Harding
1st Net — Kim Garner
2nd/3rd Net — Valerie Lauder and Venita Tortel
4th Net — Susan Schwartz
THIRD FLIGHT1st Gross — Heather Kerbs
2nd Gross — Jaelene Hubler
3rd Gross — Randi Crystal
4th Gross — Sondra Hinckley
1st Net — Marva Hicks
2nd/3rd Net — Maggie Widderburg and Connie Clements
4th Net — Michelle McGarry
FOURTH FLIGHT1st Gross — Carol Watson
2nd/3rd Gross — Sam Crystal and Bird Derrick
4th Gross — Shirley Poole
1st Net — Stephanie Ferguson
2nd/3rd Net — Joliene Crystal and Mandy Crapo
4th Net — Mary Treasure
2020 DERBY WINNERS1st Place — Suzee Reynolds
2nd Place — Nellie Dole
3rd Place — Jessi Glon
MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT1st/2nd Gross and Co-Club Champion — Ryan Jensen and Lee Reed
3rd Gross — Steve Daw
1st Net — Jason Pettingill
2nd Net — Jared Hicks
3rd Net — Dorsie Sullenger
SECOND FLIGHT1st Gross — Robert Buerger
2nd Gross — Jeff Jones
3rd Gross — Lyle Pinnock
1st Net — Alan Rasmussen
2nd Net — Eddie Bowen
3rd Net — Val Johnson
THIRD FLIGHT1st Gross — Doyle Cromwell
2nd Gross — Craig Leatham
3rd Gross — Brian Poole
1st Net/2nd Net- Robert Clements and Zack Excell
3rd Net — Doyle Barney
SENIOR FLIGHT1st Gross — Dennis Browning
2nd Gross — Ron Skinner
3rd Gross — Ron Derrick and Neil Gunderson
1st Net — Jerry Cramer
2nd/3rd Net — Oliver Widerburg and Mike O’Brien
2020 DERBY WINNERS1st Place — Ryan Jensen
2nd Place — Lee Reed
3rd Place — Stan Bitsoi