The Jefferson Hills Women’s Golf Championship was held Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 at Jefferson Hills Golf Course in Rigby. The men’s event took place Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 at the Jefferson Hills Golf Course as well. Below are the results of these events.

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT1st Gross and Club Champion — Brandi Martin

2nd Gross — Nellie Dole

3rd Gross — Leslie Mitchell

4th Gross — Jane Camp

1st Net — Darla Schofield

2nd Net — Kristy Johnson

3rd Net — Jessi Glon

4th Net — Jocelyn Johnson

SECOND FLIGHT 1st Gross — Suzee Reynolds

2nd Gross — Linda Carter-Beck

3rd Gross — Chelsey Stoddart

4th Gross — Cathy Harding

1st Net — Kim Garner

2nd/3rd Net — Valerie Lauder and Venita Tortel

4th Net — Susan Schwartz

THIRD FLIGHT1st Gross — Heather Kerbs

2nd Gross — Jaelene Hubler

3rd Gross — Randi Crystal

4th Gross — Sondra Hinckley

1st Net — Marva Hicks

2nd/3rd Net — Maggie Widderburg and Connie Clements

4th Net — Michelle McGarry

FOURTH FLIGHT1st Gross — Carol Watson

2nd/3rd Gross — Sam Crystal and Bird Derrick

4th Gross — Shirley Poole

1st Net — Stephanie Ferguson

2nd/3rd Net — Joliene Crystal and Mandy Crapo

4th Net — Mary Treasure

2020 DERBY WINNERS1st Place — Suzee Reynolds

2nd Place — Nellie Dole

3rd Place — Jessi Glon

MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT1st/2nd Gross and Co-Club Champion — Ryan Jensen and Lee Reed

3rd Gross — Steve Daw

1st Net — Jason Pettingill

2nd Net — Jared Hicks

3rd Net — Dorsie Sullenger

SECOND FLIGHT1st Gross — Robert Buerger

2nd Gross — Jeff Jones

3rd Gross — Lyle Pinnock

1st Net — Alan Rasmussen

2nd Net — Eddie Bowen

3rd Net — Val Johnson

THIRD FLIGHT1st Gross — Doyle Cromwell

2nd Gross — Craig Leatham

3rd Gross — Brian Poole

1st Net/2nd Net- Robert Clements and Zack Excell

3rd Net — Doyle Barney

SENIOR FLIGHT1st Gross — Dennis Browning

2nd Gross — Ron Skinner

3rd Gross — Ron Derrick and Neil Gunderson

1st Net — Jerry Cramer

2nd/3rd Net — Oliver Widerburg and Mike O’Brien

2020 DERBY WINNERS1st Place — Ryan Jensen

2nd Place — Lee Reed

3rd Place — Stan Bitsoi