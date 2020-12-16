Jefferson holds special board meeting Dec. 11

Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Board of Trustees held a special meeting Dec. 11 where they did not vote to increase the number of spectators at events within the district.
The meeting was set following their board meeting Dec. 9 to discuss options in allowing more spectators at sporting and other events within the district.
Superintendent Chad Martin opened the meeting by outlining the guidelines that have been set, repercussions for not complying with the Governor’s orders and his own thoughts on how he feels about the situation.
“We tabled the idea of making too many changes to our regular activities plan in hopes the governor would make changes to his stay-at-home order,” Martin said. “Unfortunately that didn’t happen and we’re left with some tough decisions.”
The Idaho State Board of Education sent an email out Dec. 10 that stated that there was a unanimous decision approving a resolution that directed school districts and charter schools to comply with the Stay Healthy Order issued last month that prohibits gatherings of more than ten people, including spectators at school events including athletics.
Martin read off the possible consequences for not following the order which includes loss of immunity protection, a misdemeanor by fine, imprisonment or both. Educators and administrators may also face a filing of breaking the code of ethics standards.
“On Wednesday, I was pretty clear on how I felt about this,” Martin said. “I think we can manage our events with safety and health in mind.”
Board members discussed options in moving forward, with thoughts ranging from refusing to put the district and administrators in danger or liable for misdemeanors, to making sporting events somehow an educational experience to fall under the guidelines or education and not sporting.
“I have a hard time, to be honest with you, putting my administrators in a situation where they could potentially have a code of ethics violation or a misdemeanor, potential jail time,” Martin continued. “[It’s] unfortunate that we have this on our plate to deal with.”
The district’s attorney told Martin that in a worse case scenario, someone could get sick after attending an event that did not follow guidelines and if they were to pass away, the district could face a wrongful death lawsuit.
On trustee stated that with the Governor’s order and the statement made by the Idaho State Board, the decision had already been made for the district, as they didn’t truly have a say without opening up the district to problems.
“We know many school leaders are feeling pressure within their communities, but we must continue to focus on our first and most important priority, and that is maintaining and supporting in-person instruction and the ability for students to participate in extracurricular activities,” said State Board President Debbie Critchfield in the release. “An essential part of our success is fidelity to the health order issued by the Governor.”
A group of parents and students attended the board meeting Dec. 9 with signs to let the board know that more parents and students should be allowed to attend events.
The final motion stated that the extracurricular plan would follow the Governor’s order at this time.
”We’re just going to stick with it and hope for the best,” said Executive Secretary and Board Clerk Monica Pauley.