Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 unanimously approved NBW Architects and VCBO Architecture, who are partnering together, and Headwaters as the contracting company to build a new middle school for the school district.
Superintendent Chad Martin stated the reason they went with these particular companies is because of their previous experience working on middle schools.
During the special board meeting on Dec. 2, the board went through each of the four presentations and discussed the pros and cons between the two architects and contractors.
Brent Douglas, who will be the lead contractor for the project from Headwaters Construction, stated it was an introduction of their team and getting an idea of the types of projects the school board wants to do.
According to Douglas, they are thrilled to be a part of the school district’s team.
“They’ve got a lot of different projects and we’re just here to help as much as we can,” Douglas said.
Jeff Nielson will be the principal architect from NBW. He stated
“It was some of the work they’ve done before that matched what we have in the district that helped us make our decision,” said Martin. “They have experience in building middle schools and that is the type of expertise we are looking for.”
The board put out an RFQ out a few weeks ago, and as part of that they chose two architect firms and two contractor firms; they will all present their ideas for constructing a new middle school, and then the board chose one of each.
According to Martin, a bond resolution hasn’t been established yet. If the district was going to bond in March, Martin said the resolution would need to be done by Jan. 17. Preliminary to a bond, they need to go over a plan with a contractor and architect which will help to dictate what the bond is.
The board doesn’t have a dollar amount yet, especially where construction prices are now, but they do have general numbers as to what it would cost to build a school.
Martin recognizes the issue is needing to have a larger high school, which is a good question.
For the board’s bonding capacity, they can have a bond up to 5% of the total market value, without raising the levy rate, is approximately $80 million. Martin stated that in order to build a new high school it would cost around $95 million.
Because of that, Martin said they wanted to brainstorm other ideas. For example, when the district built Cottonwood, it wasn’t because the had an elementary issue but a middle school issue. They turned Farnsworth back into a middle school because that was how the building was originally designed. The same goes for a high school, according to Martin; Rigby Middle School’s building is designed for a high school, so they can build a new middle school to accommodate those students and turn Rigby Middle School into a technical high school.
According to Martin, they have a nursing program that is taught out of a classroom in the high school, but what if they re-purpose the building to accommodate a lab for the nursing students.
They want to add more classrooms, Martin said, but not to just continue things as usual; it would be an extension of Rigby High School.
“We’re just in the infancy of that,” Martin said. “I have met with each individual PTO and we have gotten great feedback from the schools and teachers.”
Martin stated he wants the students to thrive in the environment they choose.