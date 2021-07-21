During the Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 meeting on July 14, the board approved for money to be moved into an escrow account. The funds are currently being finalized, but the amount is for approximately $3.3 million.
Business Manager Bryce Bronson stated Zion’s Bank Public Finance officer Christian Anderson has been coming to the school board meetings for the past few months and has walked the board members through the defeasance process. Anderson discussed with them how and why to open an escrow account to hold the excess funds.
Bronson stated with the increase of the market value on their school district boundaries in the county, the school has built up a little bit of surplus funds in their debt service funds.
According to Bronson, the money that they levy on the taxes for the school district pays for the bonds. With increases, the market value reached double digits the past year, so the school now has a surplus.
“We can keep up to 21 months of bond expenses in our balance,” said Bronson. “But with the current rate we aren’t getting additional money. With that, we thought it would be best to pay down some of our existing bonds a little quicker.”
Bronson stated the school is going to defease, which means they are going to take those extra funds in their debt service funds and put that into an escrow account. The bank will invest them into treasury bonds, and the school will hold that in escrow until the bonds are on callback, which means to pay down the bond. While the funds are in escrow, it gains more interest than in a savings account.
Bronson stated he proposed to defease $3.3 million, but that number is subject to fluctuate until it is finalized by the school board. The money will be put into escrow in late August and will be held in escrow until September 2028, at which time the 2018 bond is callable. By 2028, the money put in escrow should grow to about $4.8 million, which will pay for two years of the 2018 bond that was for the Cottonwoods Elementary. This will save approximately $1.5 million in interest, which is the difference between $3.3 million and $4.8 million.
“Leaving it in our account, we are getting super low interest,” said Bronson. “Doing this provides the school with more savings.”