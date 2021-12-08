Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 board member recognized for 20 years of leadership

Angie Robison, who has been the Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Board Chair for 21 years, was recognized at the Idaho School Boards Association annual training conference Nov. 16-18. Robison was given the Leadership award for having served over 20 years on the school board.
Robison said she was surprised to have received the award.
“I was proud to be able to accept the award and be recognized for my years of service,” said Robison. “It can be a thankless job at times.”
Having been on the board for 21 years, Robison said she has worked with a lot of people, but they have all been amazing. Robison stated no one has ever been antagonistic, but their true goal is to do what is best for the kids and the teachers of the district.
What Robison said she’s learned is that they have a tremendous district and really good people who work there.
Robison has learned the district is not run like a business, and when people have complaints it has to be explained a district isn’t run like a business and the laws surrounding the school govern it differently.
Things have changed a lot in 21 years, Robison said, because at one point they were trying to get enough money for computers, then it was iPads, in which technology has made things so different in such a short amount of time.
Robison stated the most memorable moment, and the most horrible, was the shooting.
For the good most memorable moment, Robison stated the immersion program has been one of the greatest things to Robison that the school has done. To give the students an opportunity to learn a second language and allow Spanish speaking students to talk with children their own age comfortably.
“The immersion things has been the greatest thing to me in the years I’ve been here,” said Robison.
Something difficult Robison said she’s had to overcome is learning how a district runs. Coming from a regular business, Robison mentioned the laws are different on what you can and cannot do; it is like one-of-a-kind with how the rules work and how it runs.
When asked about what she is most concerned with, Robison stated the growth in the district is difficult.
There are a lot of people coming to the area, and trying to know where the district is going to put all of the kids, said Robison.
What Robison would like to see in the district is to move into technical schooling more. There’s a lot of push to get students to attend college, but what is needed is students in the trades, said Robison.
Superintendent Chad Martin stated she is an amazing board member.
According to Martin, she helps to guide the board. When Martin hears about other boards, he said there can be fighting and problems, but all seven of their members are very supportive and work well together.
“She does a great job of listening to the community and also understanding the education and the work we do as well,” said Martin.
As for when she retires from the board, Robison said she is not sure. Robison thinks if she found someone who would run and take over, then she would be finished.