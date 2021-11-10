Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 has been in discussions with the Jefferson County commissioners regarding building a new middle school that would accommodate roughly 1,200 students for the past several months. The property is located between 4000 E and 4100 E and 200 N.
Superintendent Chad Martin stated their school district has grown by approximately 6% in the past year, which is far more than they’ve increased in the past 20 years.
Martin mentioned they are not having an issue with the middle school itself, but with the high school. The high school has just under 2,000 students. Martin stated they are looking at the best way to utilize their buildings while also looking at the long term growth in the district. Indications have proved that the growth will be continuing into the near future, according to Martin.
“We don’t want to just put band-aids on the situation, we want to have a comprehensive plan,” Martin said.
What the school board has been discussing is moving the Rigby Middle School students into a different school and having a larger high school campus. According to Martin, they will need a new high school in the future, but it is not fiscally possible at this time.
The district recently published an RFQ asking for an architect and a contract manager to further look into the cost and construction of a new middle school. Martin mentioned the district wants to look into the needs of both the high school and middle school and how best to utilize their funds.
According to Martin, they don’t want to raise the tax rate for the residents, and the bonding capacity for a middle school is more feasible than a high school.
Martin mentioned the board is in discussion about two different options if they were to build a different middle school.
The first being they would separate the high school students by grade into both the middle school and the high school; they would not be having different classes in both buildings and having students walk.
The second option is having different academies in both schools, such as healthcare or mathematics.
“In a nutshell, basically what we are doing is what is the best way to use our financial resources with minimal impact on the community while also meeting the needs of our students to the best degree possible,” said Martin.
At this time, Martin stated there is no timeline. They will be discussing costs and a timeline with the construction manager and architect. The board understands they need to do something, as they do have ten classes that are in modulars at this time.
Martin made mention the incoming freshman class for 2022 is larger than the current seniors by 90 students.
The district is in communications with the commissioners, according to Martin. They have reached out for information the school district has needed in order to understand and prepare for the growth.
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated, to his understanding, the district has plans of building a new middle school before they build a new high school. Hancock reiterated there is nothing definitive going on at the time, they are just in discussions with the school board and helping them look into the traffic and so forth.