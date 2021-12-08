Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 is considering doing a four day school week, with a half a day being for students who need extra help and the other half of the day for teachers to have time to catch up.
According to Superintendent Chad Martin, it’s not necessarily a four day school week.
About this same time last year, Martin stated the school district had looked into a four day school week and had sent out a survey to parents asking what they thought. Martin stated about a third of the parents approved of it, a third were against it, and a third didn’t care either way.
One of the big things that would have impacted the school, according to Martin, was by having a four day school week there would have to be cuts to the busing staff, the kitchen staff and some other employees by 20%. There wasn’t enough of a push from the community that encouraged the school to make the school week shorter, so they did not, Martin said.
There were some patrons that came to the school board this year and mentioned there are some other districts in the area that are doing four day school weeks with a half day and the parents wanted the board to consider it, said Martin.
Martin mentioned that one of the reasons they are looking into doing a four day school week is because of the recent shootings that happened at Rigby Middle School. Martin stated kids are struggling mentally and it’s reflective in their school work and behaviors.
Martin said there were teachers who also came to the board and mentioned the other districts doing a similar type of school week that they want the board to consider.
“We’ve had it come up enough times that we decided to look into it,” said Martin.
The board looked into other districts in the area, and what the board is considering is having students come into school for four days as normal, and then the fifth day would be for the students who are struggling or need extra time.
Martin stated they reached out to Bonneville County, the closest district, and noted that their district’s parents and teachers had a relatively positive outlook on their school week.
Martin mentioned, one of the things that is really stressful for teachers, is knowing they have a handful of kids in the class who need extra attention but don’t have time to help them. So the thought process, according to Martin, is to make time for the teachers to help them.
The other half of the day would be for teachers to work on any additional things they need to do for their classes, said Martin, whether that be to collaborate or for professional development.
The board has started the process of sending out a survey to teachers, in which 73% came back with a positive response.
“A good amount of teachers are interested in looking into it,” Martin said. “We don’t have enough information as to what it would look like right now, there are just too many questions as this time.”
The next task Martin mentioned is to learn more about what that type of school week would look like enough to send the information out to patrons to see if they are in support of the plan. The board wants to ask how it would affect the family and student.
According to Martin, no decisions have been made, they are simply looking into something that the community had reached out to the school district about.
For some students it would be a regular school week but four days, and for others it would be four days of regular school and then half a day of intense instruction, Martin stated.
Martin stated there is nothing concrete at this time. The additional half day, according to Martin, would be for struggling students, students who want to work on their projects or students being able to receive mental and emotional help.
What is still up for discussion is picking a day that would be the half day, Martin said, and it all matters how it impacts the families.