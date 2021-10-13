During the Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 special board meeting on Sept. 2, the board unanimously decided to move forward with an Emergency Levy.
Superintendent Chad Martin stated a school district is able to receive an Emergency Levy when a school’s average daily attendance (ADA) increases greatly from the previous year. Martin mentioned the school’s ADA had increased over the past year by approximately 400 students. An Emergency Levy is based only on growth; as the community grows, there is an option to utilize an Emergency Levy, which taps into money that comes from the taxes of the new growth. Martin stated this will not be the first time the district has done an Emergency Levy, they have had to do one for the past few years because of the growth Rigby has been experiencing.
During the meeting, Martin mentioned to the board that Jefferson Joint School Dist. is one of the few districts in the state that does not have a supplemental levy.
According to Martin, some other districts have a Supplemental Levy or a Plant Facility Levy that they are able to use. Martin stated they have not utilized either of these levies since he has been superintendent. The board doesn’t normally like to do those because they want to minimize the affect on taxpayers.
“As more homes are built and more businesses are brought into the area, there are more people who pay taxes,” said Martin. “That’s a huge advantage to our community because it provides funds for personnel, such as classroom aids and maintenance staff, and also curriculum materials, such as books, technology, or whatever a student needs in the classroom.”
Martin stated, when the district gets more students, they have to hire more teachers; teachers are paid through a different fund, but the district doesn’t get books through those funds, so an Emergency Levy helps to get essential materials for a classroom.
The district has also hired an additional two resource officers, according to Martin; they already had two officers through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, but they hired one more through the sheriff’s department and another through the Rigby Police Department. The district had already budgeted the next school year when they hired the two additional officers, so the Emergency Levy can provide the needed funds to support these officers.
“It’s an annual thing; it would be for the growth for this year,” said Martin. “We wouldn’t have the Emergency Levy next year if there wasn’t any additional growth over the year.”