The Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Board of Trustees held a special board meeting Jan. 7 where they authorized the district to move forward with a bond election to be held March 8, 2022.
The pre-bond telephone survey results showed that approximately 74% of participants would be supportive of a new school bond that would result in the construction of a new middle school for the district.
In addition to the new middle school, Superintendent Chad Martin explained other ways the district would broaden opportunities to both students and community members with the $80,000,000 bond.
“Right now, our biggest issue is the high school,” Martin began. “We have almost 2,000 students in there right now but the max capacity is 1,700, so we’re using about ten mobile classrooms. The question becomes do we need to build a new high school.”
Martin explained that a new high school would cost $100 million whereas building a new middle school and expanding programs and other schools is more cost effective.
The plan, according to the bond resolution, states that the money will be used to not only build a new school, but to also turn the current Rigby Middle School into a career technical high center, build a new gymnasium for Roberts Elementary, acquiring land for future school construction, adding an eight classroom addition to Farnsworth Middle School, security upgrades for existing facilities, construction of a recreational facility at Rigby High, renovating and improving other schools in the district, and other operational costs.
Students attending Rigby Middle School will be moved to the new school and some will be moved to Farnsworth Middle in order to even out the number of students between the two schools. The current school will be turned into a technical center.
“We want to give students a step up going into college or a career,” Martin explained. “We currently have a Certified Nurse Assistant pathway but it’s limited. We want to expand that along with options for Dental Assistance, EMT and Sports Medicine. We really want kids to find what they’re interest in and give real world opportunities.”
Martin said they would also like to increase their IT and Cybersecurity options as well as Computer Programming, Networking, Automotive, Construction and Agricultural programs.
“It’s a lot less of a cost to do these things than to just build a new high school,” Martin said. “We couldn’t expand all those programs.”
Martin also stated that adding a gymnasium to Roberts Elementary and a recreational facility to Rigby High School will benefit not only students, but also community members that can take advantage of the spaces as well.
According to Martin, the facility at Rigby High would include an indoor track, tennis courts, a turf area for football, soccer and other sports, and more.
“We want to emphasize that although this is a big dollar amount, the bond is being done without increasing the school tax rate because of population growth and paying down other bonds,” Martin said. “The tax levy rate is $4.24 per $1000 of taxable value. That rate has dropped a little bit from $4.27 since our commitment to not raise it with the last bond in 2018 for Cottonwood Elementary.”
The school board approved to move forward with a bond election for all residents in the Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 boundaries.
“We know that we had to address growth,” Martin stated. “We’ve known that’s coming and we’ve spent a lot of time talking about how to do that. Our parameters were to do it without raising taxes and continue providing the best education possible.”
Martin stated that he believe the immersion program has been successful and that the updates and expanded programs will be another example of how to district can provide a diverse, high quality education.
Martin concluded by stating, “The Career Technical Education facility will help students enter into workforce or a career and gives students an opportunity to explore things and find their passions, interests and where they can be successful.”