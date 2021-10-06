Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Jefferson Joint School Dist. moving forward after another gun incident
In the morning of Thursday, Sept. 21, a young girl was found distressed in the bathroom with a gun by the Rigby Middle School’s resource officer.
Sheriff Steve Anderson stated the girl is currently being held at 3B in Bonneville County.
A press release put out by the Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 stated backpacks will no longer be allowed at Rigby Middle School, Farnsworth Middle School, and both Rigby and Jefferson High Schools, which is effective immediately.
According to a press release put out by Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 on Sept. 23, a student reported to a staff member that there was another student in the bathroom who was struggling emotionally. The staff member immediately went to check on the student. Upon arriving at the bathroom, the staff member saw the student had a firearm and immediately called for the School Resource Office and the school was placed on lockdown.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department also released a statement, stating here was no shots fired or injuries to any other students during the incident. The 13 year old girl was subsequently transported the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
The sheriff’s department statement states t{span}he incident details were then forwarded to the Jefferson County Prosecutor for charges.