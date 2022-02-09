Jefferson Joint School District #251 offered parents and community members an opportunity to view Screenagers: The Next Chapter this past week in the Rigby High School auditorium.
The documentary, created by physician and filmmaker Delaney Ruston, delves into the impact that abundant screen time can have on children and teenagers’ mental health. Ruston touches on anxiety, depression and stress in teenagers, and how adults and teens can communicate about these struggles.
The original film, Screenagers: Growing up in the Digital Age, was shown in the district several years ago, according to Sherry Simmons, Director of Secondary Education for the district.
Screenagers: Growing up in the Digital Age is an award winning documentary produced in 2016. Communities and school districts across the nation have hosted viewings of the film since it’s release, sparking a movement to aid parents and teens in developing healthy screen-time habits, according to a press release for the documentary.
The Next Chapter continued this conversation by focusing on mental health.
“We are trying to decrease the stigma when it comes to mental health,” said Simmons. “There are a whole range of concerns people have, and we want to keep the conversation going.”
One key takeaway, according to Simmons, was that the film provided parents with the tools to talk to their kids. It mentioned online resources for parents and stressed the importance for kids and parents to reach out to school counselors whenever they need.
According to Simmons, the event was well attended and the conversation of mental health in schools is one she believes to be important in JJSD #251, as well as in every district. School counselors in the district hope to continue providing support to students and parents.
“It’s important to validate what kids are thinking. It doesn’t mean we have to agree with them, but we have to see their experiences through their perspective,” said Simmons.