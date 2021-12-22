Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 sent out this press release on Dec. 17 to parents in regards to a recently learned of TikTok challenge that reportedly encourages students to make threats of shootings, bomb threats and violence against schools on Friday, December 17.
According to Superintendent Chad Martin, these threats do not target any specific school but may affect schools across the country. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the social media challenge, and we are working with our school resource officers to evaluate and respond to this situation. There have not been any threats directed toward specific schools in our district as a result of this challenge.
The school district’s intent is to be transparent by sharing important information with the community, especially when it involves school safety and security. They understand that this event is only a rumor, they also know that social media can have a significant influence on students.
As families, the school district encourages them to talk with their children about the pressures of social media and the potential consequences of engaging in this type of behavior. Unlike Facebook and Twitter, which mostly show users content from people they know or follow, TikTok has a feed that prioritizes content that is highly engaging, which includes people you do not know. That is why posts like the TikTok challenges become especially viral.
Martin stated the school district takes threats — including those on social media — seriously. We will continue to work with law enforcement and the Prosecuting Attorney’s office to prosecute any threats towards schools, the district or the students. Jefferson School District will follow board policy to impose school discipline on any student making threats up to and including expulsion from Jefferson School District 251.
Should the TikTok challenge directly impact any of the district’s schools, they will take that threat seriously and work with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and/or the Rigby Policy Department to ensure the safety and security of the students and staff. Families will be notified if they determine there is a credible threat at one of the schools.
If anyone has any concerns about safety, those should be shared immediately with any school principal, counselor, or School Resource Officer. Information can also be shared by using the Stop It app.