Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 had 17 employee resignations and 15 new hires to look at and approve Dec. 9.
In addition to the 15 new hires, there was also an alternate authorization and emergency authorization for two employees.
According to Executive Secretary and Board Clerk Monica Pauley, this is actually pretty normal for the district.
“We have a lot of BYU-Idaho students and once they graduate or their spouse graduates, we see a lot of resignations as they move away,” Pauley explained. “Some of the resignations are also just people wanting to be home more with their families.”
Five Paraprofessionals and five SPED Paraprofessionals left the district along with a custodian, three bus drivers, a secretary from the Transportation Department and a duty aide.
New hires include four school lunch subs, six Paraprofessionals, a science teacher, counselor, crosswalk aide and a bus aide.
Heather Cooper received Emergency Authorization for her role as a counselor, which was done to update district paperwork as she’s completing programming. This is Cooper’s first year in the district at Jefferson High School.