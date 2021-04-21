The Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Board of Trustees reviewed the results of a survey sent out on a four day school week at their meeting April 14. Survey results were split between parent responses and school staff with questions covering concerns and possible benefits.
Following a review of the results and discussion, the board of trustees voted to not move the district to a four-day school week but instead to come up with an alternative calendar with more open Fridays for district guardians and staff to vote on.
According to Superintendent Chad Martin, this decision was made based of the results and the impact on certain district staff members, such as bus drivers and food service workers.
“We have certain parameters we have to meet and going to a four-day school week would make some of our employees lose 20% of their pay as well as their insurance,” Martin said. “We’re working on an alternate calendar now that would open up more Fridays but we would have to start two or three days earlier and go for an extra week in June.”
Martin said the alternate calendar would be presented this week and they would open up a survey for about a week for those in the district to vote between the new calendar and the approved calendar.
Martin also stated that once the survey closed, the board would schedule a special meeting to look at those results and then make a decision on which calendar to adopt.
From the parent survey results, the question was asked what issues would exist that guardians/parents would have a hard time resolving themselves if the district were to move to a four day school week, with 157 (10.88%) stating there would be an issue with childcare, 31 people (2.15%) saying food for school aged children, 231 people (16.01%) stating supervision and engagement of older school age children, and 1,152 (79.83%) saying there are no concerns.
There were 1,443 total responses.
The survey then stated, “The quality of my child’s academic experience would suffer if the district implemented a four-day week.” Of the total 1,451 responses to this question, 256 (17.64%) strongly agreed with the statement, 183 (12.61%) agreed, 296 (20.4%) neither agreed or disagreed, 243 (16.75%) disagreed, and 473 (32.5%5E) strongly disagreed.
“A four-day school week would have a positive impact on my child(ren)’s overall well-being,” was the following question, with 436 (30.05%) stating they strongly agreed with the statement, 272 (18.75%) agreeing, 361 (24.88%) neither agreeing nor disagreeing, 194 (13.37%) disagreeing, and 188 (12.96%) strongly disagreeing.
The biggest concern among parents and guardians with a four-day school week was the length of the school day (537 or 38.27%), followed by the quality of instruction delivered in fewer days (493 or 35.11%), then childcare on Fridays (137 or 9.76%). The majority of respondents to this question stated they had no concerns (650 or 46.3%). Total number of responses to this question was 1,404.
The benefit that was voted for the most by respondents was increased time for families on Fridays (1,038 or 73.2%). This was followed by increased student attendance (477 or 33.64%), then increased staff attendance (278 or 19.61%). No benefits ranked higher than increased staff attendance (329 or 23.2%). Total responses were at 1,418.
From the staff survey, respondents first answered on the academic impact on students with 103 (39.62%) stated it would be positive, 77 (29.62%) saying it would be negative, and 80 (30.77%) saying there would be no impact, with 260 total responses.
The survey then focused on special needs students, with 67 (25.87%) saying the impact would be positive, 112 (43.24%) saying the impact would be negative, and 80 (30.89%) saying there would be no impact, with 259 total responses.
Learning models were then questioned, with 90 (34.75%) respondents saying more frequent shorter classes five days a week was more beneficial. Less frequent, longer class periods four days a week received 73 (28.19%) votes, and 96 (37.07%) saying both are equally beneficial.
The survey then asked what concerns would accompany a four-day school week, with 104 (41.11%) saying the increased length of the school day, 92 (36.36%) saying the pacing of curriculum, followed by 86 (33.99%) votes for no concerns. The well-being of students was next with 81 (32.02%) votes, and finally, longer breaks from learning each week received 66 (26.09%) votes.
The benefits were the final question, with 161 (64.14%) saying increased student attendance, followed by 108 (43.03%) saying longer class periods/instructional time throughout the day. That was followed by 88 (35.06%) saying the well-being of students, 73 (29.08%) voting for additional time on weekends for homework, and 49 (19.52%) saying there would be no benefits.