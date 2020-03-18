The Jefferson School District #251 Board of Trustees gave updates March 11 for three schools currently under construction in the district after visiting the sights.
Cottonwood, which has a similar design to South Fork, had construction set back by winter weather but is expected to be completed in time for the new school year.
A newer feature of the school includes the library having roll-up doors in order to accommodate events for the students.
Harwood elementary will have a new, full-sized gym that will provide event space for both the school and community. Hardwood is currently the furthest along with the classrooms and it is expected that teachers will be able to move into their rooms in May.
Superintendent Chad Martin said that while Midway was going well, there’s still work to be done but he’s confident with where the school is at with its timeline.
“We’re confident in where the projects are at and they’re all under budget,” Martin said.