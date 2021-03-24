The Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Board of Trustees discussed researching four-day school weeks at their meeting March 10.
In an email to district families, Superintendent Chad Martin stated that they have received requests for several weeks to research the shortened school week and following the meeting March 10, the board instructed district administration to collect data on what that schedule would look like.
In Martin’s email, a sample schedule was attached that compared the current schedule to what the modified week would be.
Current Schedule:
• Morning Kindergarten– Starts at 8:20 a.m., ends at 11:15 a.m. (two hours and 55 minutes)
• Afternoon Kindergarten– Starts at 11:55 a.m., ends at 2:50 p.m. (two hours and 55 minutes)
• Elementary School– Starts at 8:20 a.m., ends at 2:50 p.m. (six hours and 30 minutes)
• Middle School– Starts at 8:45 a.m., ends at 3:45 p.m. (seven hours)
• High School– Starts at 8:40 a.m., ends at 3:50 p.m. (seven hours and ten minutes)
Sample Four-Day Schedule:
• tMorning Kindergarten– Start at 8 a.m. end at 11:25 a.m. (three hours and 25 minutes; 30 minute increase a day)
• Afternoon Kindergarten– Start at 12 p.m., end at 3:25 p.m. (three hours and 25 minutes; 30 minute increase a day)
• Elementary School– Start at 8 a.m., end at 3:25 p.m. (seven hours and 25 minutes; 55 minute increase a day)
• Middle School– Start at 8:25 a.m., end at 4:15 p.m. (seven hours and 50 minutes; 50 minute increase a day)
• High School– Start at 8:15 a.m., end at 4:15 p.m. (eight hours; 50 minute increase a day)
With a four-day week, there are eight to 12 days that students would need to attend school that are not on the five-day week calendar, including starting earlier in the fall, going longer into the summer, and having school on Martin Luther King Day and Presidents Day. There would be 147 student days in a four-day schedule and 169 in a five-day schedule.
A survey was attached in the email where guardians can respond to questions regarding possible issues they would have difficulties resolving on their own, the quality of the academic experience, positive impacts, concerns and benefits in addition to allowing for additional comments at the end of the survey.
The survey closed March 19 and the information gathered from the survey will be discussed with the board at the next meeting which is scheduled for April 14.
“We always want to be responsive to our community and most importantly, do what is best for our students,” Martin said. “The purpose of this research is to determine if a four-day school week is a better option for our students and community.”
Martin included some answers to frequently asked questions stating that a move to four days as opposed to five would not make a big financial impact, saying that there may be an average savings of between zero and two percent.
He also stated that while most employees would not be impacted because school would be in session for the same amount of time, bus drivers and food service workers could be impacted by the loss of a workday.
According to Martin’s release, there are 52 school districts and 16 charter schools in the state of Idaho that currently operate on a four-day school schedule.