After several surveys and board meetings, the Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Board of Trustees adopted the final calendar for the 2021-2022 school year April 28.
The survey consisted of a single question – Option A or Option B – and the results were largely in favor of staying with Option A, which was the original calendar adopted by the board in Feb.
Option A had 71.76%, of 1,250, of the votes and Option B had 28.24%, or 492 votes. The total number of participants in the survey was 1,742.
The adopted calendar has school beginning Aug. 25 with the first trimester going through Nov. 11. The second trimester will be from Nov. 15 to Feb. 17, and the third trimester will be from Feb. 22 to May 27, which will be the last day of school.
Students will have early release days on Wednesdays with Labor Day off as their first holiday. There will be Parent Teacher Conferences Oct. 13 and 14, which will be early release days, and there will be no school Oct. 15 for a PTC Comp Day.
Thanksgiving Break will be from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26 and Christmas Holiday will be from Dec. 20 to Dec. 31. Spring Break will be March 21 through March 25.
The number of teacher days for the year are 180 and the number of student days will be 169, with four teacher workdays and five teacher PD days.
Option B had the first day of school set as Aug. 23 and the last day as June 23 with the same number of teacher and students days. The first trimester would have gone from Aug. 23 through Nov. 11. Early release would still be on Wednesdays.
Students would have had the following Fridays off of school: Sept. 24, Oct. 22, Nov. 12, Dec. 10, Jan. 28, Feb. 11, March 4, April 29 and May 13 and 27. These dates are a mix of no school and teacher workdays.