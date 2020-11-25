The Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Board of Trustees moved to implement a process where students can receive a seal of biliteracy on their diplomas if they demonstrate proficiency in two or more languages by graduation.
The project was headed by Kevin Cowley, World Language Immersion Program Coordinator, and Todd Zollinger, English Learner Program Director.
“We talked about how it would work to test the proficiency and show literacy in English and Chinese or Spanish and then we worked with Jerald Raymond on getting the legislation done,” Cowley said.
Cowley stated that Idaho was one of 12 states that had not yet implemented the Seal of Biliteracy.
To receive the Seal of Biliteracy, students must prove proficiency in English and another language. In Jefferson, Chinese and Spanish are the secondary language options.
English Language Proficiency is met by meeting one of the following criteria: a 20 or above in English on the ACT, a score of 1,000 or above on the English portion of the SAT, a 3 or higher on the AP English Language and Composition Exam, a three or above on the ISAT (ELA), or a five or above on the ACCESS 2.0 (EL Only).
To show proficiency in World Language, students have to receive a three or higher on the AP World Language and Culture exam, receive I4 on all subtests for Spanish in the AAPL Test or an I2 on all subtests for Chinese in the AAPL Test, or pass at level two on the CLEP Exam (Spanish Only).
Students interested in receiving the Seal of Biliteracy should visit the Counselor’s Office for more information. Students can receive either the gold or platinum seal based on the level achieved in testing.
“It was brought to me attention that this is something Idaho needed and when I went to look at previous information on it... there was hardly any information,” said Representative Jerald Raymond.
Raymond serves on the Education Committee in the Idaho House of Representatives for Dist. 35 and said he was passionate about getting this legislation passed in the House and in the Senate.
“This is a pretty big deal,” he said. “It’s important that our young people can compete in a world setting.”
According to Raymond, it almost passed the Education Committee and the House unanimously and that the Senate Education Committee and Senate did pass the legislation unanimously.
“I couldn’t tell you an exact number, but I believe it’s over half of the Idaho Senators speak a second language and when they voted on the bill, they voted in that second language,” Raymond said.