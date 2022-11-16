The Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees moved to allow district administration to move forward with planning a bond which could potentially be on the ballot this coming March.
As Jefferson County and the City of Rigby continue to see growth, the strain on the local schools is increasing, according to the board’s Oct. 12 draft minutes. The board discussed various issues for space, including the growth impact west-side elementary schools have seen this year, as well as a possible need to add classrooms to Farnsworth Elementary School, as their enrollment has increased.
“We’ve had several work sessions,” said Superintendent Chad Martin. “We’ve worked with the board and other community groups and teachers to discuss a plan because the needs haven’t gone away. We still need to meet the needs of the students and the community.”
However, according to Martin, the greatest need for space is at the high school level. The minutes state over 17 mobile classrooms are currently in use at Rigby High School. While there have been discussions toying with the idea of building a second high school, Martin believes the current potential cost of $120 million may not garner much community support.
In early October, the district distributed surveys to their patrons, inquiring over which projects each patron would support. According to Martin, they received quite a bit of feedback in support of expanding the high school campus to the current Rigby Middle School, building a new Middle School and expanding the high school’s career technical program.
These items mirror some of the ideas proposed with the district’s last bond, which failed to pass in May. The $8o million bond included converting the current Rigby Middle School into a technical careers schools, building a new middle school, adding to Farnsworth and constructing an indoor sports facility.
Following this line of thought, Martin stated building a new Middle School would allow the district to use the current RMS as additional classroom space for Rigby High School, as well as allow them to convert parts of the building into classroom space for Technical Careers learning spaces.
“We already have one of the best career technical programs in the state with our business and ag,” Martin said. “We’d be able to look at adding medical, dental, cosmetic or IT facilities. There are a lot of options since this has been a trend for students, who may not be college bound, to give them the opportunity to finish high school with skills and have many career opportunities.”
This alternative to constructing a brand new high school, Martin said, has shown to be a popular idea that would be more economical and cost effective for the district. However, no decisions have been made regarding what a future bond may propose. At this point, however, Martin stated he would be surprised if the district asked for a bond greater than the last $80 million bond previously proposed.
