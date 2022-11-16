The Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees moved to allow district administration to move forward with planning a bond which could potentially be on the ballot this coming March.

As Jefferson County and the City of Rigby continue to see growth, the strain on the local schools is increasing, according to the board’s Oct. 12 draft minutes. The board discussed various issues for space, including the growth impact west-side elementary schools have seen this year, as well as a possible need to add classrooms to Farnsworth Elementary School, as their enrollment has increased.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.