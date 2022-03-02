Jefferson Joint School District #251 implemented a new schedule for all schools this week in the hopes that it will benefit both students and teachers.
Until now, the district had early-release every Wednesday, which provided an additional hour to teachers’ meeting and planning time. The new schedule, however, moves the early release day to every Friday, and makes Friday attendance optional for all secondary students in good academic standing.
According Michele Southwick, Director of Elementary Education and Special Programs, all elementary students are required to attend school on Fridays, but will be released at 11:30 a.m.
Secondary students are required to attend school on Fridays only if their teachers require them to. Teachers will mark all middle school and high school students with failing or “incomplete” grades as required to attend until 11:30 a.m. on Fridays.
The goal of the schedule change is to create opportunities for secondary students who need intervention to receive it, as well as allowing for teachers to have additional time to plan and create more accommodating lessons, according to Southwick.
District officials spent time speaking to parents and teachers at Bonneville School District No. 93, who implemented a similar schedule, to see how the model looked for them.
“They have every other Monday off,” said Southwick, “so we’ve tweaked it and made it more consistent.”
Every Friday will be a half-day this trimester. Mornings will be utilized for providing additional instruction and intervention for students who are struggling at the secondary level, according to Southwick. After the students are sent home, teachers will use the remaining hours of the day for preparation and professional development.
Southwick expressed that most of the need for additional instruction is in the secondary schools; in the middle schools and high school. Unlike the elementary schools, secondary teachers do not have adequate time for intervention with struggling students, due to the variety in their schedules and electives. Southwick believes this new model will be beneficial to them.
Teachers have also struggled to meet the needs of their struggling students due to inadequate time designated for planning and professional development. With the old model, teachers did not have sufficient time to plan “leveled” lessons, Southwick stated, which are lessons that are appropriate and accommodating for each student’s learning level.
“Teachers don’t currently have the time to find all the resources for these lessons,” Southwick said, “or to provide all of those accommodations.”
Southwick is hopeful that this new schedule will be good for everyone, despite a small concern of Friday attendance. However, the district plans to perform evaluations throughout and after the trimester to see how the teachers, students and parents are feeling about the new model.
The district chose to pilot the new schedule during the third trimester of the academic year in order to gather data before committing to a full year of the schedule. According to Southwick, they want to test it and see if the model can succeed in helping them meet their goals for students and teachers.
“When we ask for input from parents,” Southwick said, “it helps if they’re honest about if it’s working for their families. It helps us make the right decision, whether we’ll continue this next year.”