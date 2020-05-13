According to Monica Pauley, Executive Assistant and Board Clerk for Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251, the district has decided to change the requirements for the civics test for the 2019-2020 school years.
The civics test, a requirement for all students to graduate, will not have to be taken by students that passed Government A and B.
Graduation has also been adjusted, with the ceremony taking place at the Motor-Vu Drive-In theater at 9:30 p.m. May 29. Each graduate will only be permitted one vehicle. The gates to enter will open at 8:15 p.m.
Further information on graduation can be found at jeffersonsd251.org.
Sherry Simmons, Director of Secondary Education for the district, presented adjustments to grading for students from grades nine to 12 in the wake of COVID-19.
Students have the option of choosing a “P” (pass), “N/P” (not passing, no credit), “I” (incomplete) or the earned letter grade for classes.
If a student chooses a “P”, “N/P” or “I”, there will not be an impact on their GPA. “N/P” and “I” will not give the student credit.
This grading scale only applies to students from grades nine to 12, as their GPA will impact college applications.