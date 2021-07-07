Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 held their budget meeting June 9 to discuss the 2021-2022 school year budget.
Business manager Bryce Bronson presented the board members with the revenue, expenses, and changes.
According to Bronson, the first federal fund, which the school will receive next school year, is the American Rescue Plan. It will be received in two allocation, with a total of around $4.5 million, with 20% addressed to learning loss. The first allocation is $2,418,500, plus $604,625 for learning loss. The second allocation is for $1,209,250 plus $302,312 for learning loss.
Bronson stated the school board must also hold a meeting where the public can comment on how the funds should be spent and what to plan for in the future. The meeting has not yet been determined.
Bronson stated the school projects the revenue funds to be almost 8% over what they are projecting. This is due to two factors: growth in the district and also state distribution factor of what they give the schools; the second and biggest change is the state goes up 8% from the 2021 budget, which is a big increase in state funding.
According to Bronson, salary and benefits account for 80% of the budget. When the school needed to cut things during last year’s budget, there wasn’t much the school could cut because of the salaries and benefits.
Bronson stated the largest increase for the future will be in salaries and benefits. Because of the growth, the school district had to hire new teachers, so the budget was increased to include the new teachers. There is also an average of a 4% increase in pay for teachers.
Bronson stated the school board also had to increase the maintenance budget because of adding Cottonwood Elementary, and adding on additions to Midway Elementary and Harwood Elementary to accommodate for student occupied space. The new budget is approximately $185,697.
Bronson hopes 2022 isnt a year where they have holdbacks. Because of 2020 and 2021, the state did withhold funds from the school district. The federal funds the school is receiving this year re to backfill everything they had to spend extra and keep school in session.
“They are big numbers,” said Bronson. “But we are growing and are no longer a small school district.”